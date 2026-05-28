Solar Panels Explode on £600k New-Build Home in Wellingborough, Catching Family Inside

A family of four escaped unharmed after solar panels on the roof of their new home exploded into flames on a record hot Bank Holiday Monday. Off-duty firefighters rescued the family and pets, while five crews battled the blaze that destroyed the property.

A dramatic incident unfolded in Wellingborough , Northamptonshire , when a newly constructed home equipped with solar panels suffered a catastrophic explosion and fire on Bank Holiday Monday.

The event, which occurred around 10:30 AM as temperatures soared to 22°C, was captured on a Ring doorbell camera. The footage shows the roof of the four-bedroom detached property, valued at approximately £600,000, bursting into flames without warning. An off-duty firefighter, Robert Shipman, who was working on a DIY project nearby, noticed a large plume of smoke and rushed to the scene.

He urgently knocked on the front door, alerting the family-three adults and one child-who were unaware that their roof was on fire. Mr. Shipman, along with two other off-duty firefighters from the area, successfully evacuated the family and two pets from the house. They also warned neighboring residents to ensure their safety. Five fire crews from Moulton, supported by an aerial appliance, arrived promptly and worked aggressively to suppress the blaze, which had already engulfed the roof structure.

At least four parked cars were damaged when burning roof tiles fell onto them. Neighbors described the fire as spreading with shocking speed; one minute there was a little smoke, the next the building was a raging inferno.

Initial investigations by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service indicated the fire started accidentally, though the extreme heat during what was one of the UK's hottest May days on record, with temperatures climbing toward 35°C in the wider heatwave, has raised questions about whether the solar panels overheated. The intense orange flames visible through the loft hatch were noted by witnesses.

Police closed several roads in the vicinity, including those near the A509, and advised the public to avoid the area and keep windows shut due to heavy smoke. The property was largely destroyed, leaving little trace of the solar panels themselves. While the exact cause remains under review, the incident highlights potential risks associated with solar panel installations during extreme weather conditions.

The quick response by off-duty and on-duty firefighters prevented any injuries, a fortunate outcome given the ferocity of the explosion. The community remains shaken, with many expressing gratitude for the bravery of those who intervened. This event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety in modern homes, particularly those incorporating renewable energy technologies. As the UK experiences more frequent and intense heatwaves, concerns about infrastructure resilience are likely to grow.

The combination of high ambient temperatures and possible installation issues may have contributed to the sudden failure of the solar array. Authorities continue to examine whether any specific design flaws or maintenance oversights played a role. For now, the focus is on supporting the displaced family and assessing the broader implications for building regulations and solar panel safety standards across the country





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Solar Panels Fire Explosion Wellingborough Northamptonshire New-Build Home

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