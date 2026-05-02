Solly McLeod: Scotland's Rising Star Shines Alongside Hollywood Icons

Scottish actor Solly McLeod is gaining recognition with roles in major productions like 'Brothers Under Fire' with Kiefer Sutherland, 'Anxious People' with Angelina Jolie, and 'Practical Magic 2'. Industry experts praise his talent and predict a bright future.

Scottish actor Solly McLeod is rapidly establishing himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, garnering praise from industry professionals and landing roles in a diverse range of high-profile productions.

Having transitioned from a childhood spent in the Orkney Islands to pursuing his acting career in London, the 26-year-old is now sharing the screen with some of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. His burgeoning career is marked by a series of upcoming projects that showcase his versatility and potential, solidifying predictions that he is a rising star to watch. McLeod’s recent work includes a significant role in ‘Brothers Under Fire,’ an action-packed thriller featuring Kiefer Sutherland.

The film centers around an army captain and his squadron who find themselves embroiled in a dangerous conflict with a cartel during a wedding celebration in Mexico. A preview of the film reveals McLeod’s character inadvertently igniting the central dispute through an unintentional insult, setting the stage for a tense and action-filled narrative. Beyond ‘Brothers Under Fire,’ McLeod’s schedule is packed with exciting opportunities.

He is also featured in ‘Anxious People,’ a project that boasts the star power of Angelina Jolie, further demonstrating his ability to collaborate with leading actors. Adding to his growing portfolio, McLeod is part of the cast of ‘Star City,’ a drama set to premiere on Apple TV. This series brings together a talented ensemble including Rhys Ifans, known for his role in ‘Notting Hill,’ and Anna Maxwell Martin, celebrated for her performance in the sitcom ‘Motherland.

’ The diversity of these projects highlights McLeod’s range as an actor, showcasing his ability to seamlessly transition between genres and character types. Furthermore, he has secured a role in ‘Practical Magic 2,’ the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1998 romantic fantasy film starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, who are both returning to reprise their iconic roles as the Owens sisters. This involvement in a well-established franchise underscores McLeod’s increasing demand within the industry.

His commitment to diverse storytelling extends to television as well, with his participation in a Channel 4 series titled ‘Careless. ’ ‘Careless’ delves into the complexities of the foster care system and features Katie Leung, another Scottish talent known for her role in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series. Claire Mundell, the executive producer of ‘Careless,’ has publicly lauded McLeod’s talent and dedication, stating that he is ‘a young man on the rise and at the top of his game.

’ Mundell confidently predicts a ‘very exciting year ahead’ for McLeod, given his upcoming appearances in several major film and television productions. This endorsement from a respected industry figure further validates the growing recognition of McLeod’s abilities. His rapid ascent is a testament to his hard work, talent, and the opportunities he has seized.

With a diverse and impressive lineup of projects on the horizon, Solly McLeod is poised to become a household name, representing a significant success story for Scottish talent in the global entertainment landscape. His journey from the Orkney Islands to the forefront of the acting world is an inspiring example of pursuing one’s passion and achieving remarkable results.

The combination of action, drama, fantasy, and socially conscious storytelling in his current projects demonstrates a deliberate choice to engage with a wide spectrum of narratives and audiences





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Solly Mcleod Kiefer Sutherland Angelina Jolie Scottish Actor Brothers Under Fire Practical Magic 2 Star City Careless Film Television

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