Solomon Global Offers Limited Signed Una and the Lion 2027 Gold Coins

Solomon Global releases a limited allocation of 2027 Una and the Lion gold bullion coins signed by Royal Mint Chief Engraver Gordon Summers, graded NGC First Day of Issue.

Solomon Global has officially announced the release of a highly exclusive limited allocation of signed Una and the Lion 2027 one-ounce gold bullion coins. These special numismatic items are produced by The Royal Mint and feature the unique signature of Gordon Summers, who serves as the Chief Engraver at The Royal Mint. This exclusive distribution channel marks the only opportunity for collectors and investors to acquire these specific signed editions directly through Solomon Global. Each individual coin in this series has undergone rigorous authentication and grading by the Numismatic Guaranty Company, securing a designation as a First Day of Issue release.

Historical Origins of the Royal Mint Design

The iconic Una and the Lion design holds a profound place in British numismatic history, having first appeared in 1839 to mark the commencement of Queen Victoria's reign. It holds the distinction of being the first British coin to depict a reigning monarch as a fictional character, portraying Victoria as Lady Una from Edmund Spenser's poetry. This artistic choice broke traditional conventions of royal coinage, blending historical significance with literary homage to create a lasting image. The Royal Mint has meticulously recreated William Wyon RA's original design for the 2027 edition, ensuring historical accuracy while appealing to modern collectors.

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The reverse side of the coin displays the classic imagery of Lady Una guiding a lion, a symbol of strength and grace intertwined. The obverse features the contemporary effigy of King Charles III, sculpted by Martin Jennings, bridging the gap between the Victorian era and the current monarchy. This juxtaposition of historical artistry with modern royal representation creates a unique numismatic artifact that appeals to a broad spectrum of enthusiasts. The visual harmony between the allegorical figures and the reigning monarch's portrait underscores the continuity of the British crown.

Gordon Summers Signature and Grading Details

According to Solomon Global, the signed editions will be the only coins from the 2027 bullion release to feature the personal signature of Gordon Summers. This specific authentication adds a layer of exclusivity that distinguishes these pieces from standard bullion offerings in the market. The involvement of the Chief Engraver directly on the coin enhances its value for serious collectors who prioritize provenance and artistic merit. Paul Williams, managing director of Solomon Global, emphasized that this signature serves as a guarantee of authenticity and artistic integrity.

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The grading by the Numismatic Guaranty Company as a First Day of Issue release further certifies the condition and chronological placement of these coins within the minting schedule. This certification is crucial for investors seeking to preserve the value of their assets over time through recognized standards of quality. The combination of the signature and the grading creates a triple-layered verification process that appeals to both casual hobbyists and high-net-worth individuals. Solomon Global's exclusive partnership with The Royal Mint for this specific release ensures that these items remain scarce and highly sought after.

Market Significance and Collector Demand

Collector interest in Royal Mint reinterpretations of historic coin designs has remained strong in recent years, with Una and the Lion among the Mint's most recognisable designs. Paul Williams noted that the response to the Angel coin this year demonstrates a clear appetite for The Royal Mint's historic designs among the investment community. The success of the 2019 Great Engravers Collection further validated the market's willingness to invest in historically significant numismatic pieces. This trend suggests that the 2027 release will likely experience robust demand from collectors familiar with previous successful releases.

While there have been several imitation releases by Crown Dependency Mints, The Royal Mint's Una and the Lion carries a much greater historic and numismatic importance. The official backing of The Royal Mint provides a level of credibility and prestige that unofficial or foreign minted copies cannot replicate. Collectors are increasingly discerning about the origins of their purchases, preferring official releases that align with established numismatic standards. Solomon Global aims to capitalize on this discernment by offering a product that is undeniably authentic and historically grounded.

Commemorative Milestones and Future Outlook

The 2027 release carries added significance as it marks 190 years since Queen Victoria's accession and 150 years since she was formally proclaimed Empress of India. These historical milestones provide a compelling narrative for the coin, enhancing its appeal as both a precious metal asset and a historical document. The dual anniversaries create a unique thematic backdrop that distinguishes this bullion release from other annual offerings. Solomon Global is positioned to offer its customers this exceptional piece with the added distinction of a signature from the Mint's Chief Engraver.

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Paul Williams expressed delight at the opportunity to provide Solomon Global customers with this exceptional piece, highlighting the excitement surrounding the return of this classic design. The company anticipates that the combination of historical heritage, official endorsement, and exclusive signatures will drive significant interest. As the release date approaches, collectors and investors are advised to monitor availability through official Solomon Global channels. The limited nature of the allocation ensures that early action will be necessary for those seeking to secure these unique numismatic treasures.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment or tax advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, and precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Readers should conduct their own research and seek independent financial, legal or tax advice before making any investment decisions.