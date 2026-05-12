Solomon Sisters Transform Influencer Image on PR Trip with Reality Stars

Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma, known for their relatable Essex-mum personas and chaotic motherhood content, participated in a luxury beauty retailer's PR trip hosted by Space NK. The trip included reality stars, influencers, and their children, showcasing a transformation in their influencer image.

For years, Stacey Solomon presented herself as different from the typical influencer crowd. However, a recent PR trip revealed a transformation. The once-wholesome influencer duo embarked on a glitzy one, attended by reality stars and online personalities.

On the trip, ex-fiance Aaron Barnham joined, along with their eldest sons from different relationships. Fans questioned whether Leighton had been taken out of school, and Jemma's decision to attend caused speculation that her influencer ambitions were stalling





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Stacey Solomon Jemma Solomon Instagram Influencer PR Trip Luxury Beauty Retailer Space NK Olivia Attwood Perrie Sian Sophie Piper Josh Ritchie Samie Elishi

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