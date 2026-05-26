Solving the Problem of a Hot Home: A Renter’s Perspective

In this article, a renter shares their experience of living in a poorly ventilated flat during the hot summer months and the solutions they found to make their home more livable.

When I moved into a new rented flat in June 2024, I thought that the temperature in my home wouldn’t be too much of an issue.

I lived in Edinburgh, and we do have high temperatures during heatwaves, but the house was built in 2000, so surely this would have been considered at the time of construction? How wrong I was. I quickly discovered the flat was poorly ventilated, and I was living in what felt like an oven, with temperatures in the living room reaching 30°C the week after I moved in.

This wasn’t sustainable for me, or my Cocker Spaniel, who, despite a massive groom to remove as much fur as possible, struggled to get comfortable in the house. I spent the next week researching solutions, because the house was unlivable. Whenever you see solutions to hot homes, they often assume that the person living in the home can make changes such as installing air conditioning or changing their behavior to stay cool.

However, renters don’t have the luxury of changing their living space, and in my case, having neighbors above and below, known as a warm sandwich, was the thing that was going to make summers so horrendously hot. I needed a solution that didn’t require me to change my living situation, and I was determined to find one.

After a week of research, I discovered that there were a few things I could do to make my home more livable during the hot summer months. Firstly, I could use fans to circulate the air and make the room feel cooler. I also discovered that I could use a dehumidifier to remove excess moisture from the air, which would help to make the room feel cooler.

Finally, I could use a portable air purifier to remove any pollutants from the air, which would help to make the room feel fresher. With these solutions in place, I was finally able to make my home more livable during the hot summer months. I was no longer living in what felt like an oven, and my Cocker Spaniel was finally able to get comfortable in the house.

I was relieved to have found a solution that didn’t require me to change my living situation, and I was grateful to have a home that was finally livable during the hot summer months.





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Hot Home Renter Poor Ventilation Solutions Fans Dehumidifier Air Purifier

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