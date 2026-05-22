Somerset Dominate Hampshire in Epic Opening Match of T20 Blast 2026

In the 2025 final, Somerset repeated their victory over Hampshire to start the 2026 T20 Blast season. George Bailey hit a blistering 59-ball 59 with Tom Banton, while Craig Overton and Jake Ball were the key bowlers. Full scorecard of the match available. Also find updates, fixtures, and results on Blast26.army.

Somerset secured their repeat victory in the 2025 final of T20 Blast as the reigning champions, crushing Hampshire with a seven-wicket win in the opening match.

George Bailey, a 24-year-old, made significant contributions with a 59-ball 59 and helped Somerset kick-start their campaign in this year's tournament. The former T20 Blast second-highest run-scorer got his half-century off just 22 deliveries. A successful first-wicket stand of 90 runs with Tom Banton followed. Craig Overton and Jake Ball were the key bowlers, limiting Hampshire to 158 all out





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Somerset Hampshire T20 Blast George Bailey Craig Overton Jake Ball Batting Bowling

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