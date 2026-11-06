Somme Fallen Projected on Westminster for 110th Anniversary

Images of five soldiers who died at the Battle of the Somme are projected onto the Palace of Westminster to mark the 110th anniversary of the First World War battle.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission and Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle are partnering to project images of five soldiers onto the Palace of Westminster to mark the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme. This special display honors those who lost their lives during the conflict, with the projections scheduled to occur at dusk on Remembrance Sunday. The initiative aims to bring the personal stories of these individuals into the heart of London, ensuring their sacrifices remain visible to the public.

The Somme Memorial Display Details

The display features photographs of Company Sergeant Major Edward Dick Thomas, Lieutenant Eric Milroy, VAD nurse Barbara St John, Captain James Davidson, and Lieutenant The Hon Vere Harmsworth. These individuals represent Wales, Scotland, civilian medical services, Northern Ireland, and England respectively. Their images will illuminate the facade of Big Ben after remembrance ceremonies conclude at the Cenotaph across Britain. The event serves as a visual tribute to the more than 400,000 British casualties suffered during the four-month battle in France.

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Stories of the Five Projected Individuals

Company Sergeant Major Edward Thomas served in the 16th Battalion Welsh Regiment and was a former rugby player for Wales. He was killed on July 7, 1916, at Mametz Wood, though his body was never recovered. Lieutenant Eric Milroy, also a former rugby international for Scotland, died on July 18, 1916, during the attack on Delville Wood. He wrote to his mother before the battle stating he would not keep well back, and she later kept a light on for him nightly.

VAD nurse Barbara St John was managing a 35-bed surgical ward at Etaples when she contracted scarlet fever and died in October 1916. Captain James Davidson from Northern Ireland commanded machine guns for the Ulster Division's 108th Brigade when he was killed shortly after announcing his engagement. Lieutenant Vere Harmsworth, the son of the first Viscount Rothermere, was just 21 years old when he died leading his men at the Battle of Ancre in November 1916.

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Vere Harmsworth's Remarkable War Service

Lieutenant Vere Harmsworth trained as a Royal Navy officer at the Royal Naval College on the Isle of Wight but lost his hearing to gunfire before the war. He joined the Royal Naval Division, a unit created by Winston Churchill, and survived internment in Antwerp and the assault on Gallipoli. He returned to France to lead the Hawke Battalion at Ancre, describing the impending battle as an A show or a bloody affair in a letter to his uncle.

Harmsworth was shot in the throat and shoulder while leading the charge on German lines. He immediately rallied surviving men to attack the third line before being instantly killed by a shell. His commanding officer noted that he continued to lead despite his wounds until the final moment. The division's war diary recorded that the Hawke Battalion ceased to exist after the first few minutes of the attack.

Historical Context and Official Statements

The Battle of the Somme resulted in 19,240 British deaths on the first day alone. Some historians believe Vere Harmsworth might have received a Victoria Cross if fellow officers had survived to write the citation. The names of Edward Thomas and Eric Milroy are engraved on the CWGC's Thiepval Memorial to the Missing of the Somme. Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle emphasized the profound impact the Somme had on communities across the United Kingdom.