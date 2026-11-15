Son Abducts Dementia Parents From Surrey Care Home To Iran

An elderly couple with dementia was taken from Silverbirch House in Guildford by their son and flown to Iran, raising serious safety concerns for vulnerable residents.

An elderly couple diagnosed with dementia has been removed from Silverbirch House in Guildford, Surrey, by their son, who subsequently flew them to Iran. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the man arrived at the facility with the excuse that he was taking the pair out for lunch, only for the situation to escalate into a cross-border abduction.

Departure From Surrey Care Facility

Staff members at the Silverbirch House care home initially believed the son was fulfilling a routine request. The couple, who were in wheelchairs and suffering from dementia, left the premises under the pretense of a short outing. However, when several hours passed without their return, staff realized the visit was not genuine and immediately raised the alarm with local authorities.

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The facility, which is operated by Barchester Healthcare, specializes in long-term care for elderly individuals with dementia and other chronic health conditions. It is a three-story building with space for sixty-five residents and has received a 'good' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Statement Regarding Destination And Safety

Once staff managed to contact the son, he provided a shocking revelation regarding the couple's whereabouts. He explicitly informed them that the pair would not be returning and that they were already aboard a plane destined for Iran. This admission transformed a case of missing persons into a complex international welfare issue involving a family dispute.

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The son had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the standard of care provided to his parents. Sources indicate he had used a WhatsApp group with other relatives to voice his complaints and announce his intention to remove them from the home. He viewed the care home environment as inadequate, prompting his drastic decision to take them abroad.

Dangerous Travel To War-Torn Region

The decision to take the couple to Iran has been widely criticized given the current geopolitical climate. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office currently advises against all travel to Iran, warning that British nationals and dual nationals face significant risks of arrest, questioning, or detention by Iranian authorities.

Although direct bombing raids have slowed, tensions remain high following recent military strikes, including one on a communications tower in Sirik near the Straits of Hormuz. Additionally, two Iranian nationals were recently convicted in London for spying, highlighting the volatile environment for foreigners in the region.

Current Welfare And Official Response

Visual evidence shared via the son's WhatsApp group shows the couple sitting in front of the Mausoleum of Hafez near Shiraz in southern Iran. The monument honors the fourteenth-century poet, marking a stark contrast to the secure environment of their Surrey home. Surrey Police are aware of the incident but have not launched a formal investigation, as the couple appears to be with a willing family member.

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Silverbirch House has confirmed the couple is safe and well, while Surrey County Council's adult social care team is working with partner agencies to assess their wellbeing. Despite the controversy, previous reports from the Care Quality Commission described residents as happy and staff as kind, challenging the son's negative portrayal of the facility's care standards.