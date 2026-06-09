Son Charged With Murdering Parents Fights Trustee to Access $1.5 Million Inheritance for Legal Defense

Nick Reiner, accused of killing his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, is petitioning the court to compel his trustee to release his $1.5 million inheritance. He alleges the trustee is using baseless excuses, including questions about his competence, to withhold funds. The money is needed to hire his preferred lawyer, Alan Jackson, for his death penalty case after the trustee refused to pay the retainer, leaving him with a public defender.

Nick Reiner , the 32-year-old son of the late director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, who is charged with their murder, has filed a legal petition seeking immediate access to his inheritance from a family trust.

The court documents, obtained by the Daily Mail, detail a dispute with the current trustee, Paul Kanin, who Nick alleges has used a series of shifting and unsubstantiated excuses to withhold the funds. These excuses reportedly include baseless concerns about Nick's competence to manage the trust, directly contradicting the terms set by his parents. The trust was structured to provide Nick with half of its $1.5 million value at age 30 and the remainder at 35.

Nick argues in the petition that the trustee's actions are violating the clear terms of the trust and causing him irreparable harm, particularly regarding his legal defense. He states that time is of the essence because he needs the funds to retain his preferred choice for legal counsel, famed defense lawyer Alan Jackson, to adequately prepare for the death penalty case.

When the trustee refused to pay Jackson, the lawyer withdrew from the case, forcing Nick to rely on a public defender. Nick's legal team emphasizes that every delay prevents his chosen counsel from investigating and preparing, prejudice that cannot be undone. They also accuse the trustee of depleting Nick's funds by paying other lawyers to generate further reasons for delay, all while violating the trust's terms. Nick is now seeking an accounting and damages from the trustee.

The siblings, Romy and Jake, are said to have supported Nick's effort to use the trust to pay for Jackson. The murder case centers on the December 14 stabbing deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner at their Brentwood home. Nick, who has a documented history of mental health and substance abuse issues, was arrested shortly after the bodies were discovered, reportedly by his sister Romy.

Prosecutors have announced that the death penalty is a possibility, and District Attorney Nathan Hochman described a rigorous process to consider all mitigating and aggravating circumstances before making a final decision. In a separate emotional account, Jake Reiner described the devastation of losing his parents and learning his brother was charged, expressing grief over missed future milestones and a profound sense of rage.

The legal battle over the trust adds another complex layer to a case that has attracted intense public scrutiny, pitting the urgency of a capital murder defense against the administration of a family estate. The trustee's continued withholding of funds, despite the trust's explicit conditions and the support of Nick's siblings, raises serious questions about the motivations and legal grounds for the delay.

Nick's petition frames the financial dispute as a direct attack on his constitutional right to a fair defense, arguing that being forced to rely on overburdened public resources while his own money is withheld constitutes a fundamental injustice. The court must now weigh the immediate, life-or-death needs of a defendant in a capital case against the trustee's asserted reasons for control, with Nick's lawyers contending that the harm to his defense grows with each passing day and cannot be remedied later.

This situation underscores the high stakes when financial management conflicts intersect with a murder trial where the defendant's life is at risk, highlighting the critical importance of counsel of choice in the American justice system





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Nick Reiner Rob Reiner Michele Reiner Murder Inheritance Trust Trustee Alan Jackson Death Penalty Brentwood Los Angeles

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