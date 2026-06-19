Son Loses Inheritance Battle After Court Brands Him 'Parasite' Who 'Made Things Up'

A man who sued his siblings for the entire family home, claiming a promise of inheritance in exchange for caregiving, has been ordered out and faced with £265,000 in legal bills after a judge dismissed his case as based on disgraceful lies.

A legal dispute over inheritance has concluded with a son being ordered to vacate the family home and pay substantial court costs after his claim to the entire property was dismissed.

Robert Chung, 62, alleged that his parents promised him sole inheritance of their three-bedroom house in South Woodford, London, because he moved back in during his 30s to care for them. His father Victor died in 1998 and his mother Irene in 2016. Since his mother died without a will, her estate, valued at approximately £600,000, was to be divided equally among Robert and his two siblings, Marina Bennett and Richard Chung.

Robert sued to obtain the whole house, asserting that he left a job in the film industry to his detriment to provide care. His siblings fiercely contested his claims, branding him a 'parasite' and 'financial drain' on their parents. They contended that he merely lounged at home watching movies while their mother handled all household duties, and that his involvement in the film industry was limited to employment at a Blockbuster video shop.

The court rejected Robert's case in its entirety. Recorder Lawrence McDonald described Robert as a liar and characterized his legal action as a 'disgraceful insult on the memory' of his father. The judge found no evidence that either parent had promised Robert the house or that he had actually provided significant care. He noted that Robert's minimal contributions, such as giving his mother £50 weekly and occasionally preparing mashed potatoes, did not constitute looking after her.

The judgment emphasized that Robert's elderly mother had performed almost all domestic work while he failed to 'pull his weight in any way.

' The 'tragedy' identified by the court is that Robert likely expended any potential inheritance on the futile litigation. The siblings, a senior accountant and an IT manager, had built successful careers and embodied the self-reliance instilled by their parents, while Robert had remained in the family home since returning in 1990, working at a Job Centre.

Testimony revealed a deteriorating state of affairs; Marina Bennett expressed horror at the condition of her mother and the house during a 2016 visit, directly contradicting claims of adequate care. The three-bedroom house was the estate's most significant asset. With Robert's claim dismissed, it will be sold and the proceeds split equally among the three children, but Robert must also cover his siblings' legal costs, totaling £265,000, and is required to leave the property





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Inheritance Dispute Family Home Court Case Siblings Will Caregiving Claim Legal Costs False Claims

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