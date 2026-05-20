Son of F1 World Champion James Hunt Revisits Old Races to Hear His Late Father's Voice

The son of F1 world champion James Hunt revealed that he rewatches old F1 races to hear his late father's voice again, speculating about his father's reaction to the current direction of Formula 1.

The son of F1 world champion James Hunt has revealed that he rewatches old F1 races to hear his late father's voice again. Hunt continued to race in F1 for three years before retiring in 1979, and his career highlighted some moderate success.

Following his death from a heart attack at the age of 45, his son Freddie revealed that he revisits old races which his father commentated on to listen to him. Freddie also had a brief motorsport career in single-seaters in 2007 and pursued sportscar ambitions, including racing in the Michelin Le Mans Cup. In a recent interview, he speculated about how his father would view the current direction of Formula 1.

Freddie Hunt established himself as a commentator and pundit for the BBC alongside Murray Walker before his father's death





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F1 James Hunt Son Revisits Old Races Sounds Late Father's Voice Spoke About His Father Is Emotional About It Motorsport Career Retired BBC Commentary Pursued Sportscar Ambitions Targeted A Future Appearance At The 24 Hours O Looked For Employment Elsewhere Feeling Emotional

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