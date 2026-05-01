Son of Norwegian Diplomats Dies by Suicide Amid Epstein Investigation

Edward Juul Rod-Larsen, the son of two prominent Norwegian diplomats, has died by suicide as his parents are investigated for their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The investigation was launched after it was revealed Epstein left $10 million to Edward and his twin sister in his will.

The son of prominent Norwegian diplomats, Edward Juul Rod-Larsen, has tragically died by suicide amidst an ongoing investigation into his parents' connections to the late Jeffrey Epstein .

The 25-year-old was found deceased in Oslo on Wednesday, shortly after Norwegian and French authorities initiated a joint inquiry into his parents, Terje Rod-Larsen and Mona Juul, a former ambassador. This investigation was triggered by revelations that Epstein’s will designated a substantial $10 million inheritance for Edward and his twin sister, Emma, an amount equivalent to that left to Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

It is crucial to emphasize that neither Edward nor Emma Juul Rod-Larsen were ever implicated in any wrongdoing. The legal representatives of the couple, Thomas Skjelbred and John Christian Elden, confirmed their son’s death, expressing profound grief and highlighting the detrimental impact of intense public scrutiny. They stated that the relentless media attention, initially critical but evolving into speculation and conjecture, had taken a toll not only on the parents but also on their children.

The statement underscored the complexity of suicide, emphasizing that it is rarely attributable to a single cause or blame. Edward and his sister were affectionately known as the 'Peace Twins' at birth, a moniker reflecting their parents’ high-profile roles in international diplomacy at the time – Rod-Larsen as Deputy Secretary-General of the UN and Juul as State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Their parents are renowned for their pivotal involvement in the Oslo Accords, the landmark Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations of the 1990s, a story that inspired the Tony Award-winning Broadway play, 'Oslo'. The investigation into Juul and Rod-Larsen began in February, focusing on suspicions of 'aggravated corruption' and 'complicity in aggravated corruption'. Juul had previously resigned from her position as Norway’s ambassador to Jordan following scrutiny regarding her interactions with Epstein.

While she acknowledged that her description of minimal contact with Epstein was 'imprecise', she maintained that her interactions stemmed from her husband’s relationship with him and were not part of her official duties. A separate review was launched by the foreign ministry concerning funding and contact with the International Peace Institute, which Rod-Larsen formerly headed.

Documents released from the Epstein files alleged that Rod-Larsen, in his capacity at the Institute, wrote letters of recommendation to US authorities to facilitate visas for young Russian women associated with Epstein, and that Epstein authorized a $250,000 payment to Rod-Larsen in 2015. The family has stated they have not received the $10 million inheritance mentioned in Epstein’s will. The French police joined the investigation last week, and the couple has consistently denied any wrongdoing through their legal counsel.

This tragic event underscores the far-reaching consequences of the Epstein scandal and the devastating impact of public scrutiny on individuals and families





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