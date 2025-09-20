Songwriter Brett James and Companions Killed in Plane Crash

Acclaimed songwriter Brett James, known for hits like 'Jesus, Take The Wheel,' died in a plane crash in North Carolina. His girlfriend and her daughter also perished in the accident. Investigations are underway.

Celebrated songwriter Brett James tragically lost his life in a plane crash in Franklin, North Carolina, alongside his girlfriend, Melody Wilson, and her daughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson. The devastating incident occurred when James's Cirrus SR22T plane crash ed on Thursday, leaving the music community in mourning. James, 57, was known for penning numerous hit songs for prominent artists across various genres.

The crash site was located near Iotla Valley Elementary School, though thankfully, no injuries were reported among the students and staff. Authorities including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have initiated investigations to determine the cause of the fatal crash. James's legacy includes an extensive catalog of successful songs, including Carrie Underwood's Grammy-winning 'Jesus, Take The Wheel' and Jason Aldean's 'The Truth.' His work earned him significant recognition, including twice being named the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers' Country Songwriter of the year, and his induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. He was also a producer and had a publishing company. \Before his successful music career, James initially pursued a path in medicine, but he eventually followed his passion for music, signing to Arista Nashville's Career Records imprint and releasing his solo album in 1995. He achieved his first number-one hit with Jessica Andrews's 'Who I Am.' The critical success that cemented James's position in the industry was his collaboration with Carrie Underwood, most notably with the song 'Jesus, Take The Wheel.' He composed over 800 songs recorded by notable artists across multiple genres, including country stars and acts like the Backstreet Boys, Bon Jovi, and Nick Jonas. His passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from fellow artists, who highlighted his talent, generosity, and the impact he had on the music industry. Sara Evans shared her devastation about the loss and said she was praying for his loved ones. Jessi Alexander shared stories of shared memories of fun nights and music. ASCAP also noted his great loss in the field of music, as he was a great collaborator and advocate for songwriters.\James and Melody, 59, had been together for several years and frequently shared their travels on social media, living in a Nashville home valued at $2 million. In a poignant premonition, Melody had wished her daughter, Meryl, a happy 28th birthday just a day before the tragic accident. Meryl had also shared her sobriety journey. The loss of Brett James is a significant blow to the music world. His songwriting prowess and the positive impact he had on numerous artists and fans. The tragedy has touched the lives of all who knew him and worked with him. The loss extends beyond his immediate family and reaches into the broader music community, where he was respected and cherished. His contributions to country music and music overall will be remembered through the many songs he wrote and the artists he helped launch and support throughout the course of his career





