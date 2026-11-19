Sara Exelby testifies in Florida court about a desperate plea from her sister Sonia Exelby, who was allegedly held at gunpoint by Dwain Hall before her death.

The trial of Dwain Hall, a 54-year-old American man, continues in Florida with harrowing testimony regarding the death of British pianist Sonia Exelby. Prosecutors allege that Hall kidnapped and murdered the 32-year-old music tutor after she traveled to the United States in October to meet him. The case centers on a tragic intersection of online grooming, mental health vulnerability, and alleged sadistic violence.

Sara Exelby, the older sister of the victim, took the stand at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala, Florida, to deliver emotional evidence regarding her sister's final days. She testified about a distressing digital message Sonia sent from an Airbnb near Reddick, Florida, where the pair had traveled together. The message revealed that Sonia felt trapped and threatened by Hall, stating explicitly that 'no one will find me in time' as she feared for her life.

Also read British Woman Sonia Exelby Murdered by Online Predator 'Alpha Sadist'

The Plea From Reddick Airbnb

The core of the prosecution's timeline relies on a fragmented text message sent by Sonia Exelby while she was allegedly being held against her will. In the message, which her brother-in-law Ari Petursson relayed to the family, Sonia wrote that Hall kept her phone because he did not trust her. She described a terrifying dynamic where Hall had made it clear there was no way out unless she agreed to shoot him, a request she refused.

Sonia's message detailed her physical and psychological torment, noting that Hall watched her whenever she used her phone except for brief windows. She wrote that Hall forced her to record disclaimers and send messages to her family, which he found humorous. The text expressed her profound fear, stating, 'Every time I pass out I wake up crying,' and describing her isolation in a remote location with no signal.

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Alleged Grooming and Fatal Meeting

Prosecutors assert that Hall, a self-described sadist who worshipped the Egyptian god of death, groomed Sonia Exelby on a hardcore fetish website. They allege that the 32-year-old from Portsmouth, who had a documented history of mental health struggles, offered to pay Hall to help brutally end her life. The arrangement was intended to be a quick, painless death, but the outcome turned fatal after Sonia allegedly changed her mind upon arriving in the US.

Testimony indicates that once in Reddick, Sonia Exelby got cold feet about the plan to end her life. Hall is accused of ignoring her change of heart and proceeding with violence. Prosecutors claim he continued to beat and abuse her before stabbing her to death. Hall has pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and kidnap, maintaining his innocence in court.

Family Trauma and Court Testimony

Sara Exelby provided context to the court about her sister's mental state, describing the family's terror upon learning of online threats against Sonia. She revealed that in November 2023, Sonia had confided in her and their older sister, Gemma, about being threatened by men online. The family immediately contacted the police due to the severity of the threats, though they did not anticipate the specific danger posed by Hall.

Sara testified about the weekend Sonia disappeared, a time marked by failed plans and heartbreak. She was flying from Australia, where she has lived for nine years, to the UK specifically to visit and check on Sonia's wellbeing. Her absence coincided with the period when Sonia was in Florida with Hall, highlighting the tragic missed connections and the rapid escalation of the situation leading to the murder trial.