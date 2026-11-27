Dwain Hall receives life sentences for kidnapping and murdering Sonia Exelby in Florida after luring her via an online chatroom, bringing justice to the Portsmouth family.

Florida authorities have sentenced Dwain Hall, a 54-year-old man, to two consecutive life terms for the kidnapping and first-degree murder of 32-year-old Sonia Exelby from Portsmouth. The sentencing concludes a legal process that began when Exelby, a music tutor with a documented history of self-harm and suicidal ideation, was lured from the UK to the United States. She was killed in Marion County after traveling 4,300 miles to meet a man she encountered on an extreme fetish website. Her family, who returned to the UK on Tuesday, expressed profound relief at the verdict while acknowledging the physical and emotional toll of the ordeal.

Core Details of the Luring and Murder

Sonia Exelby first connected with Dwain Hall, who operated under the username AlphaSadist, on a pornography website two years prior to her death. Police evidence recovered from her computer and mobile device indicated she was actively seeking online individuals willing to kill her violently. Hall, a self-confessed pagan worshipper, persuaded Exelby to travel to Florida under the premise of engaging in a torture fetish. According to investigations, Exelby paid Hall approximately $4,000 for the intent to be tortured and killed. Upon her arrival, Hall kidnapped her and transported her to a remote cabin deep in the forest where he stabbed her four times. The attack occurred as part of what investigators described as Hall acting out his sadistic pleasure.

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Discovery of Body and Judicial Proceedings

Exelby was reported missing from her home in Portsmouth on October 12, with authorities quickly establishing that she had left the country. Her remains were discovered on October 17 by US investigators using sniffer dogs in a shallow grave located in dense woodland. The grave was situated approximately a 45-minute drive from the Airbnb cabin where Hall had kept Exelby captive. Police traced Hall through the attempted use of Exelby's credit card at a roadside assistance company owned by him. The trial at the Marion County Judicial Centre concluded on Friday, with jurors returning unanimous guilty verdicts after less than an hour of deliberation. The judge imposed two consecutive life sentences, ensuring Hall will spend the remainder of his life in prison.

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Family Reactions and Support Network

Gemma Isaj, the sister of the victim, stated that the family was feeling extremely overwhelmed but deeply grateful for the kindness they received in Florida. She emphasized that while they are relieved to have seen justice served, they require time to process the traumatic events. The siblings, including sister Sara Exelby and brother Luke Wilton, attended the trial after a GoFundMe campaign raised approximately £10,000 to cover their travel expenses. Exelby's fiancé, Stevie Hunt, was also present. The family expressed gratitude for the personal efforts displayed by Floridian officials and the continued support from UK authorities. They noted that the overwhelming positive responses and donations from supporters had provided essential comfort during this terrifying period.

Psychological Profile and Aftermath

Evidence presented during the trial highlighted Exelby's vulnerability, noting her previous suicide attempts and depression. Hall was seen smiling and laughing with his defense team throughout the proceedings, a demeanor that contrasted sharply with the gravity of his crimes. The case has drawn attention to the dangers of online grooming within extreme fetish communities. Authorities have since shut down the website where Hall and Exelby initially made contact. The resolution of this case marks a significant moment for the Exelby family, who have navigated international legal complexities and personal grief. Dwain Hall's sentencing brings a definitive end to the legal chapter, though the family continues to cope with the loss of their loved one in a foreign country.