Sony Announces Japan-Exclusive PlayStation Portal with Expanded Storage

Sony confirms a new Japan-only PlayStation Portal model launching December 10 with extra internal storage. The device remains locked to the region with no price change from the current model.

Sony has officially confirmed that it is preparing a revised version of the PlayStation Portal handheld device for release in Japan on December 10. The new model retains the Midnight Black color scheme of the current device but introduces a key internal hardware change that has sparked significant speculation within the gaming community. While the exterior appearance remains identical, the inclusion of additional internal storage marks a distinct departure from the existing hardware configuration available in global markets.

Storage Expansion Details And Region Lock

The new PlayStation Portal model is exclusively available in Japan and is priced at ¥39,980, which is exactly the same price point as the current model in that specific market. Over in the UK, the current version costs £219.99, but the new hardware update does not extend to those regions or others outside of Japan at this time. Sony has not disclosed the exact amount of additional storage included in this new unit, choosing instead to provide a vague statement regarding the upgrade. The company states that the new model includes additional internal storage with an eye towards future functionality and promises to announce details about this feature as soon as they are finalized.

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Native Gaming Speculation And Rumors

This lack of specific detail has led many industry observers to speculate that Sony might be preparing to allow the Portal to run games natively rather than relying solely on streaming. The current PlayStation Portal does not run PlayStation games natively and instead lets users stream games from their PlayStation 5 console. Initially, players could only play games installed on the console, but PlayStation Premium subscribers can now use cloud streaming to access select games straight from the service's game catalogue. If the extra storage is intended for native execution, it could make the device far more useful as a portable console independent of a home system.

PlayStation 6 Handheld Platform Context

For a long time, Sony has been rumored as planning both a new home console and a handheld device, possibly even a PlayStation 6 handheld. Reports have indicated that there will be investment in the new platform starting from the next fiscal year, which begins on April 2027. Given these broader strategic shifts, it makes sense for Sony to be experimenting with its handheld capabilities through the Portal in Japan. This hardware update could serve as a testing ground for the technical requirements of a future dedicated handheld system that supports next-generation gaming standards.

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Hardware Limitations And Practical Applications

The biggest concern with a hypothetical PlayStation 6 handheld is whether it would be powerful enough to run even PlayStation 5 games natively, let alone PlayStation 6 titles. Even if the new Portal could handle such tasks, it would imply a very expensive device, yet the price remains stable at ¥39,980. This suggests that however much extra storage is being added, it is not a massive amount compared to the significant space required for modern AAA titles. The current Portal has about 6GB of internal storage, but users cannot access it since the device is strictly designed for streaming purposes only.

Alternative Software Use Cases

Some analysts speculate that the extra storage will be used to run apps such as YouTube and Netflix, transforming the Portal into a media consumption device rather than a gaming console. Other theories suggest that even if it cannot run PlayStation 5 games natively, it might be able to do so for games from older consoles, such as the PlayStation 1 or even other handhelds like the PlayStation Portable. These alternative use cases would provide a more robust entertainment experience for users in Japan without requiring the massive hardware overhaul needed for native next-gen gaming.