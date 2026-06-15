Sony Inzone H6 Air Review: Lightweight Open-Back Gaming Headset Packs Comfort and Value

Sony's Inzone H6 Air is a new open-back gaming headset offering a lightweight design, on-ear controls, and software support at a competitive price point. This review covers its comfort, sound quality, and how it compares to rivals like the Asus Kithara.

Sony's Inzone H6 Air gaming headset enters the market as a compelling open-back option, joining a niche but growing trend in 2026. Priced at $200 or £180, it undercuts the competition by roughly $100 while offering a lightweight design at just 199 grams without the boom microphone.

The headset features a suspension-style headband that provides comfort for extended wear, though some users might find the clamping force lighter than preferred. Build quality is solid with metal earcup outers and plastics, and the design folds for portability, though it lacks a carrying case. On-ear controls consist of a mute button and a volume wheel, a clear improvement over rivals lacking any physical inputs.

Connectivity is via a 3.5mm jack, but Sony includes a USB-C dongle for compatibility with PlayStation and PC, unlocking the Inzone Hub software. This software provides EQ presets, a 10-band equalizer, spatial audio toggles, and microphone settings, though it lacks active noise cancellation as expected for an open-back design. Sound quality leverages drivers derived from Sony's MDR-MV1 studio headphones, delivering a balanced audio experience suitable for gaming and general use.

Overall, the H6 Air presents a well-rounded package that balances price, comfort, and features, though its strictly wired nature and open-back design may not suit every gamer's needs





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Sony Inzone H6 Air Gaming Headset Open-Back Headphones Headset Review Audio Review Gaming Peripherals

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