Sooty, Sweep and Soo Puppets Sell for Nearly £15,000 at Auction

Original 1960s Sooty, Sweep and Soo puppets, belonging to the son of children's entertainer Harry Corbett, have been sold at auction for nearly £15,000 to a lifelong fan. The puppets exceeded their estimated value, sparking joy among collectors and fans of the beloved children's show.

A remarkable collection of original 1960s Sooty , Sweep , and Soo puppets, once belonging to Dave Corbett, son of the celebrated children's entertainer Harry Corbett , has been sold at auction for a staggering nearly £15,000.

The iconic yellow bear and his mischievous companions significantly exceeded pre-auction estimates of £4,000-£6,000, ultimately fetching more than double that amount thanks to a dedicated lifelong fan. The winning bidder, a 58-year-old building designer from Lancashire, successfully outmaneuvered competition from online, telephone, and in-person bidders to secure the treasured trio.

Dave Corbett, who along with his brother Matthew served as the inspiration for the globally beloved children's television program, made the heartfelt decision to release his father's collection after decades of safekeeping, hoping to find a new home where they would be cherished. The anonymous purchaser readily admitted the cost surpassed that of his first home, facing a total bill of £14,800 including auction fees.

He expressed a profound emotional connection to the puppets, stating that the purchase was difficult to justify to others but deeply meaningful to him personally. He revealed a particular fondness for Sweep, considering him the more spirited and entertaining character, though he was overjoyed to acquire all three puppets in a single lot.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson highlighted the significance of the puppets returning to their roots in Lancashire, expressing his delight that they had found a new home within the county. The winning bidder recounted his disbelief upon securing the lot, describing himself as 'shaking like a leaf' and immediately sharing the joyous news with his wife, who shared his excitement.

He intends to fund the purchase using an inheritance from his late mother, believing she would have wholeheartedly approved, as they shared countless cherished moments watching the program together. The collection comprised two Sweeps, two Soos, and a unique mechanical device designed to operate Soo. Hansons Auctioneers, who facilitated the sale in Etwall, Derbyshire, reported that Dave Corbett is 'delighted' with the outcome.

Charles Hanson further emphasized the sentimental value of the puppets, noting the hopes of many Sooty fans that they would return to Lancashire. The story of Sooty began in 1948 when Harry Corbett impulsively purchased a 7s 6d yellow glove puppet, initially known as 'Teddy,' to entertain his young sons, Dave and Matthew. This simple act sparked the creation of the enduring children's show.

Corbett, who also worked as an engineer for Leeds Council, skillfully developed the character and the show's format. The archive also included a specially crafted mechanical device created for Dave's mother, Marjorie, affectionately known as Toabs, who became the voice and puppeteer of Soo in 1964. Dave fondly recalled the puppets being an integral part of his childhood, growing up in the family home in Guisley, near Leeds.

He shared how his mother ingeniously used soot from the fireplace to enhance Sooty's appearance, giving him his distinctive name. He also remembered assisting his father during performances, handing him props from under the table. Dave poignantly described Sooty as more than just a puppet to his father – he was a cherished companion, a member of the family, and a central figure in his life.

He recalled his father's meticulous care for Sooty, even using a pin to carefully comb his face to ensure he always looked his best





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Sooty Sweep Soo Puppets Auction Harry Corbett Collectibles Vintage Toys Lancashire

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