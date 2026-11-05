Sophia Aitken Killed by Bus in Kilwinning Tragedy

Twelve-year-old Sophia Aitken was fatally struck by a double-decker bus in Kilwinning on Tuesday. Police are investigating the incident while her family pays tribute to their beloved daughter during this devastating time.

Twelve-year-old Sophia Aitken has died following a fatal collision with a double-decker bus in the Scottish town of Kilwinning, Ayrshire. The tragic incident occurred on Lauchlan Way just after 1.10pm on Tuesday during her school lunch break. Police Scotland confirmed that Sophia was pronounced dead at the scene immediately following the crash.

The Fatal Collision On Lauchlan Way

The collision resulted in the immediate death of the schoolgirl, with no other individuals injured in the incident. The road was subsequently closed to facilitate a thorough investigation by police officers before reopening at approximately 7.30pm the same evening. Investigators were later observed closely inspecting the bus involved in the crash before it was towed away from the scene. This investigation aims to establish the full and precise circumstances surrounding the tragic event that claimed Sophia's life.

Also read School 'devastated' after death of girl, 12, hit by bus

Family Tributes And Community Grief

Sophia's family released a heartfelt statement through Police Scotland expressing their profound devastation at the loss of their darling daughter. They described Sophia as a ray of sunshine who was deeply loved by everyone in the community, noting that a significant light has gone out and will never return. The family expressed comfort in the outpouring of support from the community but respectfully asked for privacy to grieve during this incredibly difficult time for them and their loved ones.

Witness Accounts And Local Reactions

Local residents have shared disturbing accounts of the incident with The Sun, highlighting the trauma experienced by witnesses. One parent reported that their son heard screams while heading for his lunch from school, describing the event as terrible and leaving many standing nearby feeling frightened and traumatized. These personal accounts underscore the shock and sadness rippling through the local community following the sudden and violent loss of a young student.

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Police Investigation And Witness Appeal

Sergeant Stewart Taylor of Police Scotland stated that thoughts are foremost with Sophia's family, friends, and everyone affected by this crash. The police force thanked the many witnesses who came forward to support their inquiries, acknowledging that the incident will be deeply felt throughout the local area. They continue to work diligently to establish exactly what happened during the collision that took Sophia's life.

Next Steps For The Ongoing Probe

Police have urged anyone with relevant dashcam footage or additional information not already provided to contact officers as soon as possible. The investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities seek to piece together the final moments of Sophia's day. This collaborative effort with the public is crucial for establishing a complete understanding of the factors that led to this fatal accident on Lauchlan Way.