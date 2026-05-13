Sophie Cunningham Goes Topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Indiana Fever basketball star Sophie Cunningham has made headlines by appearing topless in a newly-released set of photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The 29-year-old was announced as a debutant for the Swimsuit edition last month and now the full gallery of photos has been revealed.

Indiana Fever basketball star Sophie Cunningham has wowed her fans by going topless in a newly-released set of photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The 29-year-old was announced as a debutant for the Swimsuit edition last month and now the full gallery of photos has been revealed.

In the images - shot by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island in Florida - Cunningham can be seen writhing around in the sand, even shedding her bikini at one stage for some remarkably candid shots. The snaps were taken just off the coast of Fort Myers and Cunningham is one of the magazine's 'featured athletes', demonstrating her meteoric rise to become of the WNBA's biggest stars.

This season, she is once again a teammate of Caitlin Clark in Indiana, but off the court that she is making plenty of waves too. On Instagram, Cunningham posted a series of photos from the shoot, even teasing a further SI collaboration with the caption: 'Year 1 with @si_swimsuit AHHHH! '





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