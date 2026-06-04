Sophie Dahl Channels Marilyn Monroe in Intimate Harper's Bazaar Shoot for Icon's 100th Birthday

In a special photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar UK, Sophie Dahl pays homage to Marilyn Monroe with an uncanny recreation of a 1957 beach session, accompanied by a personal essay on Monroe's lasting impact on her life and bond with her father.

Sophie Dahl , the former model turned author, has made a striking return to the spotlight for a special Harper's Bazaar UK photoshoot commemorating what would have been Marilyn Monroe 's 100th birthday.

The 48-year-old, known for her own distinctive blonde curls, channels the Hollywood icon with uncanny resemblance in a series of images that directly reference famous 1957 photographs of Monroe shot by Sam Shaw on a beach in Amagansett, Long Island. The creative collaboration involved her friend, make-up artist Lisa Eldridge MBE, who has simultaneously launched a new Marilyn Monroe-inspired cosmetics collection.

Dressed in delicate lace lingerie and a figure-hugging white dress, Dahl embodies the relaxed, candid aura of the original off-duty shoot, capturing a timeless elegance. Alongside the visual tribute, Dahl contributed a deeply personal essay exploring Monroe's profound and enduring influence on her life and family. She vividly recalls first encountering Monroe at the age of seven while staying with her father, the late actor Julian Holloway, being instantly captivated.

"I was seven years old on the morning I saw her, a hazy princess on the cover of a book called The Last Sitting," she writes. "Smiling through a tangle of bedsheets and platinum-blonde hair, she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen. " Dahl reflects on how a shared admiration for Monroe became a poignant, constant bond with her father following her parents' separation soon after her birth.

She recounts purchasing a George Barris poster of Monroe with her pocket money at 13, which her father proudly framed and kept as a centerpiece in his home, symbolizing a "luminous field beyond wrongdoing" in their relationship. The feature marks a deliberate return to modeling for Dahl, who set aside her prolific fashion career in 2007 to pursue writing, a path inspired by her legendary grandfather, Roald Dahl.

Her initial discovery came at 18 by the revered fashion editor Isabella Blow, launching a career where she became a sought-after face for brands like Versace and Alexander McQueen and graced countless magazine covers. Her legacy in fashion also includes the iconic, controversial 2000 Yves Saint Laurent Opium campaign, which generated a then-record number of complaints to the UK's Advertising Standards Authority.

Now, sixteen years into her marriage to musician Jamie Callum and as a mother to daughters Lyra, 15, and Margot, 13, this project seamlessly weaves together her past in front of the camera with her present as a reflective writer, honoring an icon who shaped her childhood and her connection to her father





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