Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Debuts a Fresh Pair of Penelope Chilvers Wedge Espadrilles

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has been spotted wearing a fresh pair of Penelope Chilvers wedge espadrilles during her latest appearance in Bridgnorth, Shropshire. The Duchess has been loyal to the brand and has three versions of their espadrilles on rotation.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more When it comes to the ultimate summer shoes, it's hard to beat a pair of wedge espadrilles .

Effortlessly chic yet comfortable enough for all-day wear, they instantly elevate any outfit without sacrificing practicality. While Catherine, Princess of Wales, is known for her love of Castañer styles, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has remained loyal to Penelope Chilvers. So loyal, in fact, that she has three versions of the brand's espadrilles on rotation and has worn her favourite pair more than 40 times since 2019 - most recently during her visit to Kenya in February.

But during her latest appearance in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, Sophie debuted a fresh new pair - and they're available to shop now. She chose the brand's signature Mary Jane espadrilles in sand suede, a soft neutral that works effortlessly with everything from floaty summer dresses to tailored separates. Staying true to traditional craftsmanship, the design features a hand-stitched jute sole, Indian toe-cap detailing and a delicate ankle strap.

The wedge height strikes the perfect balance between elegance and comfort, making them ideal for everything from daytime engagements to summer events that stretch into the evening. EXACT MATCH: Penelope Chilvers Mary Jane Suede Espadrilles £149 Shop Designed to stand the test of time, Penelope Chilvers footwear is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and quality. As someone who already owns the brand's coveted cowboy boots and Mary Jane flats, it's a reputation I can personally vouch for.

I struggle with traditional heels, so these gorgeous espadrilles have shot straight to the top of my wish list. At £149, they're a timeless investment you'll reach for year after year - and they're also available in sky blue, pink and floral.

Shop the best of the rest Asos Design Tyra Wedges £32 Shop Fairfax & Favor Monaco Wedges £165 Shop Barbour Elder Suede Wedge Heel Espadrilles £89.95 Shop Next Closed Toe Platform Espadrille Wedges £42 Shop Boden Cassie High Wedge Espadrilles £82 Shop Jones Bootmaker Alyssa Wedge Espadrille Sandals £89 Shop John Lewis Lloretta Espadrilles £79 Shop Phase Eight Espadrille Wedges £99 Shop Castaner Carina Suede Wedge Espadrilles £150 Shop Sosandar Suede Ankle Strap Wedge Espadrilles £69 Shop Office Marmalade Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedges £59.99 Shop Aspiga Mykonos Peep Toe Espadrilles £120 Sho





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Sophie Duchess Of Edinburgh Penelope Chilvers Wedge Espadrilles Sand Suede Traditional Craftsmanship Exceptional Quality Timeless Investment

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