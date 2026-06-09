Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Embraces Glamour with Striking Open-Back Dress in Portugal

The Duchess of Edinburgh showcased a bold fashion choice during a recent Portugal trip, wearing an elegant open-back dress that blends sophistication with modern flair. The Spanish label Matelier's Strawberry Date dress features a rich red floral print, voluminous sleeves, and a flattering silhouette, proving that glamour can be appropriate for royal daytime engagements. The look was completed with burgundy platform sandals and gold jewellery. The article also provides a curated list of exact matches and similar styles for readers to recreate the Duchess's chic ensemble, with options at various price points from brands like Reiss, Realisation Par, and ASOS.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has quietly become one of the Royal Family's most stylish members in recent years. As Sophie 's royal profile has grown, so too has her reputation for elegant dressing .

She is often seen in flattering midi and maxi dresses, favouring sophisticated silhouettes, bold colours and eye-catching prints. However, during a recent trip to Portugal with Prince Edward, Sophie - aged 61 - stepped outside of her usual style comfort zone in a striking open-back dress. While royal women typically favour more modest cuts for daytime engagements, the Duchess proved that a touch of unexpected glamour can still feel entirely appropriate.

Her statement Strawberry Date dress, by Spanish label Matelier, featured a rich red floral print, semi-sheer voluminous sleeves and a figure-skimming silhouette. She completed the look with sold-out burgundy platform sandals from Penelope Chilvers and beautiful gold jewellery by Tilly Sveaas and Giulia Barela. The best part? This is a style that works at any age.

Thanks to its high neckline and ankle-grazing hemline, the dress strikes the perfect balance between sophisticated and modern, revealing just enough skin through its open-back design. If you're tempted to recreate Sophie's effortlessly chic look, I've listed the exact dress alongside similar styles worth shopping below.

EXACT MATCH: Matelier Strawberry Date Dress £127 Shop EXACT MATCH: Penelope Chilvers Hibiscus Platform Velvet Sandals £249 Available in green Shop EXACT MATCH: Tilly Sveaas Small Gold T-Bar On Belcher Chain £140 Shop EXACT MATCH: Giulia Barela Pebbles Earrings £177 Shop EXACT MATCH: Giulia Barela Primula Ring £142 Shop Recreate the look Reiss Atelier Pointelle Maxi Dress £98 Was £298 Shop Realisation Par The Gia Dress £280 Shop Asos Design Twist Detail Dress £25.50 Was £34 Shop Daska Satin Tie Detail Maxi Dress £75 Was £100 Shop Rat & Boa Rodeo Dress £295 Shop Kitri Floral Midaxi Column Dress £195 Shop Vero Moda Petite Marble Print Maxi Dress £45 Shop Never Fully Dressed Fawn Poppy Aria Dress £99 Sho





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Duchess Of Edinburgh Sophie Royal Fashion Open-Back Dress Matelier Portuguese Trip Strawberry Date Dress Elegant Dressing Style Penelope Chilvers Tilly Sveaas Giulia Barela Fashion Inspiration Age-Appropriate Style

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