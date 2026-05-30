Sophie Ellis-Bextor Steps In for Craig David as Wychwood Festival Headliner After Last-Minute Cancellation

Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Craig David as headliner at Wychwood Festival after his set was cancelled. Craig David expressed disappointment, stating he learned of the cancellation via social media. The festival organizers expressed gratitude to Sophie for stepping in at short notice.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was promoted to headliner at the Wychwood Festival in Cheltenham on Friday, stepping in for Craig David whose set was cancelled at the last minute.

The 47-year-old singer delivered a high-energy performance in a sparkly pink mini dress, belting out her biggest hits on the main stage. Completing her look with glittering heels, she exuded confidence and charisma, captivating the audience. The festival had announced Craig David's cancellation in a statement that was later deleted, leaving fans confused.

Craig David, 45, took to Instagram to explain that he learned about the cancellation at the same time as everyone else, expressing his disappointment that he could not perform as planned. In his Instagram post, Craig David wrote that it was brought to his attention that his performance at Wychwood Festival on May 29 had been cancelled by the promoter.

He noted that his team and he were not made aware until after a statement had already been shared with fans, leaving them unable to provide an update themselves. He said they were really disappointed as he had been looking forward to seeing the fans. He advised those who purchased tickets specifically for his set to contact the festival directly for a refund.

The festival's deleted statement expressed disappointment that Craig David Presents TS5 was unable to join due to circumstances beyond anyone's control, and they hoped to welcome him in the future. They also announced that Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who was already scheduled to perform, would now close the night with a sequin-studded headline performance. The organizers thanked Sophie and her team for rearranging plans at short notice. Despite the last-minute shake-up, Sophie was in great spirits and delivered a memorable show.

Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, known for his role as Barry Evans, also performed his popular Barrioke show on the main stage, catching the eye in a sequinned blazer and graphic T-shirt. Craig David shot to fame with his debut album 'Born To Do It' in 2000, which spawned hits like 'Fill Me In', '7 Days', and 'Rewind'. The album went straight to number one in August that year, changing his life forever.

He wrote the album in the bedroom of his childhood home, which he returned to earlier this year for a campaign with Shelter. Now, with an estimated net worth of £14.5 million, Craig reflected on his journey in an interview with the Daily Mail in November.

He said no one could have told him when he was a young kid growing up in his council flat with his mum that 25 years later he would have a career spanning that amount of time and that his songs would mean so much to people. His story highlights his rise from humble beginnings to international stardom, and his fans were disappointed not to see him at Wychwood.

However, Sophie Ellis-Bextor's enthusiastic performance provided a fitting alternative for festival-goers. Sophie Ellis-Bextor, known for her hits like 'Murder on the Dancefloor' and 'Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer)', brought her signature disco-infused pop to the Wychwood stage. The audience sang along to classics and newer material, creating a vibrant party atmosphere. The festival, which runs over the bank holiday weekend, features a mix of music, comedy, and family activities.

Despite the cancellation, the energy remained high as Sophie closed the night with a dazzling performance. The sequinned dress and glittery heels reflected the stage lights as she moved across the platform, engaging with the crowd between songs. Her vocals were strong, and her stage presence undeniable, proving why she is a seasoned performer. Craig David's absence was keenly felt, but the swift replacement ensured the festival continued without major disruption.

The organizers' quick thinking and gratitude toward Sophie highlighted the collaborative spirit of the music industry. Craig David's fans expressed their disappointment on social media, but many praised the festival for securing a talented headliner on such short notice. The incident also sparked discussions about communication between artists and promoters, as Craig David learned of his cancellation via a public statement rather than direct notification.

He remains a beloved figure in UK music, with a dedicated fanbase that eagerly awaits his next performance





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Music Festival Concert Cancellation Replacement Headliner Sophie Ellis-Bextor Craig David

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