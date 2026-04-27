Sophie Habboo Admits 'Falling in Love' with Doctor Who Delivered Her Baby

Former Made In Chelsea stars Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing share hilarious anecdotes about becoming parents on their new podcast, 'Newly Parents', including Sophie's playful infatuation with their son Ziggy's doctor.

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing , known for their popular podcast journey from 'Nearlyweds' to 'Newly Parents', have returned to the airwaves with a new episode detailing their experiences as first-time parents to son Ziggy, born in December.

The episode quickly took a humorous turn as Sophie confessed to developing a strong affection for their doctor, Dr. Tariq, even jokingly suggesting he become her stepdad. Jamie playfully recounted Sophie's infatuation, noting she was disappointed when their post-natal check-up concluded without a promise of future encounters. The couple's lighthearted banter revealed Sophie's genuine connection with Dr. Tariq, describing his calming voice and the 'bond' she felt with him.

Adding to the amusement, Dr. Tariq himself sent a congratulatory video message to the podcast, acknowledging the challenges and joys of new parenthood. He praised Sophie's natural transition into motherhood and offered words of encouragement, reminding them to cherish the present moment as children grow quickly.

The message left Sophie visibly flustered, while Jamie continued to tease her about her 'love' for the doctor, clarifying they were unaware of his relationship status but had considered setting him up with Sophie's mother. The couple's playful dynamic and honest reflections on the realities of parenthood resonated with listeners. The return of 'Newly Parents' was preceded by a comical promotional video featuring Sophie and Jamie transformed into elderly versions of themselves, showcasing their enduring love and humor.

Their podcast has evolved alongside their relationship, starting with 'Nearlyweds' during their engagement, transitioning to 'Newlyweds' after their marriage in 2023, then 'NearlyParents' during Sophie's pregnancy, and now 'NewlyParents' with Ziggy's arrival. The podcast provides a relatable and entertaining glimpse into their lives, offering a blend of personal anecdotes, humorous observations, and genuine connection with their audience.

The couple's willingness to share both the joys and challenges of parenthood makes 'Newly Parents' a refreshing and engaging listen for new and expecting parents alike





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