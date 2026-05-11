Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing Attend the BAFTA TV Awards, Stephen Graham Wins Best Actor, and Adolescence Takes Home Multiple Awards

Sophie Habboo and husband Jamie Laing put on a loved-up display at the BAFTA TV Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. The former Made in Chelsea stars enjoyed a rare night out, just six months after welcoming their son Ziggy. Stephen Graham's acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence dominated the British Academy Television Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Stephen, 52, won Best Actor for his portrayal of a father confronting the aftermath of a brutal crime involving his teenage son. Owen Cooper, 16, won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Adolescence. Christine Tremarco won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the same show.

Sophie Habboo and husband Jamie Laing put on a loved-up display at the BAFTA TV Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. The former Made in Chelsea stars enjoyed a rare night out, just six months after welcoming their son Ziggy.

Stephen Graham's acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence dominated the British Academy Television Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Stephen, 52, won Best Actor for his portrayal of a father confronting the aftermath of a brutal crime involving his teenage son. Owen Cooper, 16, won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Adolescence. Christine Tremarco won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the same show





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BAFTA TV Awards Sophie Habboo Jamie Laing Adolescence Stephen Graham Owen Cooper Christine Tremarco

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