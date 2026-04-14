Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing Enjoy Family Getaway with Newborn Ziggy

Made In Chelsea star Sophie Habboo shares pictures from a family trip to Soho Farmhouse with newborn Ziggy and husband Jamie Laing. Jamie recounts emotional birth experience and upcoming reality show.

Sophie Habboo , radiant and glowing, recently shared a series of heartwarming snapshots from a family getaway to the luxurious Soho Farmhouse with her newborn son, Ziggy , and her husband, Jamie Laing . The Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram to share these intimate moments, offering a glimpse into their life as new parents, following Ziggy 's arrival in December. The photos showcased a relaxed and joyful atmosphere, with Sophie appearing absolutely stunning, highlighting her natural beauty and the obvious bond she shares with her baby and husband. She was seen basking in the sunshine, enjoying a refreshing dip in the pool with Ziggy , and sharing mirror selfies with Jamie, both of them donning matching robes. Sophie's infectious happiness was palpable, reflecting her smooth transition into motherhood. She captioned her post with the simple yet profound message: 'I love this little life xx', encapsulating the profound joy she's experiencing. Additionally, Sophie provided a peek into the culinary delights of their trip, sharing images of a variety of treats, including pastries and elaborate breakfast spreads, adding a touch of indulgence to their already idyllic escape.

The Soho Farmhouse getaway took place after Jamie's emotional appearance on Good Morning Britain, where he discussed Ziggy's birth and paid tribute to Sophie's strength. Jamie was candid about his experience, sharing how he 'cried so much' during the birth and lauded Sophie as a 'rock star' for allowing the labor to be filmed. He also spoke about their new Disney+ reality show, Raising Chelsea, which follows their journey through parenthood. During the interview, Jamie opened up about the initial reluctance of Sophie to have the birth filmed, and how the footage was captured by an anaesthetist, creating a precious memory. He expressed his awe for the strength of women during childbirth, especially in light of the emergency C-section. Jamie's emotional account highlighted the raw and transformative nature of becoming a parent, and offered a glimpse into their authentic storytelling approach for the show. He was also seen sharing solo shots and pictures, lavishing his new baby with love, showcasing the couple's genuine affection.

Beyond the adorable baby photos and the culinary delights, Sophie showcased her trendy style as a new mum by wearing an Artipoppe baby carrier. Sophie was joined by a friend, creating a tender moment, perfect for a mothers' meeting. Jamie shared his initial fears about parenthood, admitting that it still feels like a magical, yet unknown experience. He marvelled at the emergency C-section, stating that it was 'wild' but amazing. He expressed that he was utterly in awe of Sophie's strength and resilience throughout the birth, highlighting her unwavering cool amidst the intense situation. The couple, who married in 2023, also discussed whether Ziggy would be featured on their show, further indicating their willingness to share their lives with their audience. Overall, the Soho Farmhouse getaway provided a much-needed escape for the new parents, providing a backdrop for sweet family moments that offered a glimpse into their new life.





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Sophie Habboo Jamie Laing Ziggy Soho Farmhouse Made In Chelsea Newborn Parenting Raising Chelsea Disney+ Celebrity

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