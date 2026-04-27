Sophie Habboo Recounts Frightening Emergency C-Section Experience on New Podcast

Made In Chelsea stars Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing share details of their son Ziggy's birth, including a harrowing emergency C-section experience, on their new podcast 'NewlyParents'. They also unveiled a hilarious aged-up video to announce the podcast's return.

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing , known for their popular podcast 'Nearlyweds', have launched a new series titled 'NewlyParents' following the birth of their son, Ziggy, last December.

The inaugural episode details the couple's unexpectedly intense and emotional experience with an emergency C-section. Sophie recounted a particularly frightening moment during the procedure, revealing she was prepared to proceed without full numbness, prioritizing Ziggy's safe delivery above her own discomfort. The anaesthetist struggled to effectively numb her, repeatedly spraying numbing agents and waiting for a response, while Sophie expressed feeling sensations even as the medical team prepared for the surgery.

Despite the fear, her primary concern was the wellbeing of her baby, and she considered feigning numbness to expedite the process. Ultimately, the surgery proceeded with partial numbness, and Ziggy was born safely. Jamie described the experience as the most emotional of his life. To announce the podcast's return, Sophie and Jamie created a humorous and elaborate video transforming themselves into elderly versions of themselves.

The advert features the couple as aged individuals, complete with grey wigs, prosthetic wrinkles, and detailed makeup. The video depicts a scene in a hospital bed, surrounded by photos representing their life together, including wedding pictures and images of baby Ziggy. It also includes digitally altered images of them on the moon and a fictional newspaper headline announcing Jamie as Prime Minister.

The comedic sketch involves Jamie lamenting a regret – not bringing the podcast back – which leads to a mock-emergency as Sophie seemingly flatlines. She then awakens as her younger self, relieved it was just a nightmare, only to discover the entire scenario was a staged announcement for the podcast's relaunch. The video garnered significant attention and positive reactions from fans and fellow celebrities, including Dani Dyer, Tasha Ghouri, and Sophie's best friend Melissa Tattam.

Many viewers praised the creativity and humor of the advert, with some even suggesting the couple could create the John Lewis Christmas advertisement. Comments also focused on the impressive makeup transformation, with comparisons to characters like Dr. Seuss's Lorax and the late Bruce Forsyth. The couple's willingness to share such a personal and vulnerable experience, coupled with their playful approach to promoting their podcast, has resonated with their audience.

'NewlyParents' is now available on all major podcast platforms, offering listeners an intimate look into the joys and challenges of new parenthood





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