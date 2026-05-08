Sophie Habboo Reveals Jamie Laing Begged for Sex Weeks After Childbirth

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing discuss their struggles with intimacy and the pressures of parenthood in a candid podcast interview, revealing the emotional toll of early motherhood and the challenges of reconnecting as a couple.

Sophie Habboo , star of Made In Chelsea , has opened up about the challenges she and her husband Jamie Laing faced in their relationship after the birth of their first child, Ziggy.

In a candid discussion on their NewParents podcast, the couple revealed the emotional and physical toll that pregnancy and early parenthood took on their intimacy. Sophie disclosed that Jamie, 37, was so desperate for sex just three weeks postpartum that he begged her tearfully, despite her still recovering from a difficult birth. She recounted how he insisted their lack of intimacy was 'not normal,' even though she was still healing from stitches and exhausted from caring for their newborn.

Sophie, 31, expressed her frustration, saying she had been celibate for nearly a year during her pregnancy, with only two intimate moments in that time. She also revealed that Jamie had been dismissive of her medical needs, even challenging her when she said she needed clearance from a doctor before resuming sexual activity. The tension escalated when Sophie forced Jamie to call their doctor to confirm her claims, highlighting the strain on their relationship.

This revelation comes after Jamie previously admitted to struggling with performance anxiety while trying to conceive, which left Sophie furious. During an appearance on Olivia Attwood's podcast, Jamie confessed that the pressure to perform had been overwhelming, leading to difficulties in the bedroom. Sophie described her reaction as 'raging,' further illustrating the emotional rollercoaster the couple has endured.

Despite these challenges, the couple has been documenting their journey on Disney+'s Raising Chelsea, offering a raw and honest look at the realities of new parenthood





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Sophie Habboo Jamie Laing Made In Chelsea Postpartum Relationship Challenges

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