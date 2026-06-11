Sophie Habboo Shrugs Off Latest Controversy, Flaunts Post-Baby Body in Sexy Snap

Sophie Habboo, who recently had a controversial clip of her husband Jamie Laing go viral, returned to social media with sexy snaps. She looked great in a pink leotard and a leggy brown dress, showing off her toned and tanned legs.

Sophie Habboo turned heads in a pink leotard as she returned to social media this week after a clip of her husband Jamie Laing recently went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the clip, Jamie, 37, brings up how he asked Sophie, 31, to have sex just three weeks after she gave birth to their son Ziggy. He recalled: 'You were like, are you kidding me?

' before Sophie went on to imitate her husband's reaction as she cried: 'You stamped your little arms and legs, and you were like 'I've waited a year,' and I was like, firstly, I actually physically cannot, I have stitches all over me down there. 'Secondly, I have to be signed off by the doctor, and you'd be like, 'Oh, that's bullshit, always an excuse with you'.

' But Sophie was shrugging off their latest controversy as she took to Instagram for her latest sexy snaps on Thursday where she flaunted her incredible post-baby body in the skimpy leotard. She looked great in the one piece which she appeared to be modelling for a top secret shoot. When contacted by The Daily Mail about the recent controversial clip, a representative for Sophie said: 'Jamie and I have always had a relationship based on equality and mutual respect.

'We don't want our comments to be misunderstood, and whilst they might have been delivered in a light-hearted couple conversation as per the style of the podcast show, in no way should this be seen as making light of serious matters that do exist for many men and women. 'We always take on board the feedback of our listeners and we will continue to do so.

' In the clip Sophie revealed her husband tearfully begged her for sex just three weeks after she gave birth, following the pair remaining almost celibate through her pregnancy. Speaking on their NewParents podcast, Jamie admitted being disappointed by the lack of sex he was receiving after he and Sophie returned home from hospital.

'I thought we were going to go back to normal as a couple and being a bit frisky with each other' to which she replied: 'When have we ever been frisky with each other? '. While Jamie exclaimed that they were 'frisky' at the beginning of her pregnancy, Sophie snapped back: 'We were celibate for a whole year during my pregnancy, we did it twice during the whole year.

' She then went on to recall how Jamie was 'literally crying' and insisted their lack of intimacy was 'not normal' after the new mum refused to have sex. In another picture from the shoot Sophie looks stunning in a leggy brown dress as she is given a touch up by hair and makeup. She looked as glamorous as ever in the snap as she showed off her perfect bouncy blow dry and glowing makeup.

Sophie showed off her toned and tanned legs in the mini dress as she posed in the new Instagram snaps





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sophie Habboo Jamie Laing Sexual Relationship Post-Baby Body Sexual Intimacy Newparents Podcast Celibacy Stitches Doctors Light-Hearted Couple Conversation Feedback Newparents Podcast Celibacy Stitches Doctors Light-Hearted Couple Conversation Feedback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King Charles signs off World Cup bank holiday - but millions aren't happyHis Majesty King Charles III has given the go ahead for a last-minute bank holiday this Monday - but it sadly only applies to some

Read more »

Jake Quickenden Attends Friend's Wedding After Split from Wife Sophie ChurchReality star Jake Quickenden shared emotional reflections after attending a friend's wedding following his recent separation from wife Sophie Church. He described the event as 'beautiful' but 'emotional' while listening to speeches about love and marriage. Quickenden confirmed the couple split a few months ago after nearly four years of marriage, stating they 'grew apart.' He emphasized their focus on co-parenting their two sons and Sophie's son from a previous relationship.

Read more »

Debenhams sun loungers that have shoppers 'dozing off' now 59% offThe popular pair of outdoor sun loungers has been reduced by 59% ahead of the summer season

Read more »

This Morning's Michelle Elman hits out at Jamie LaingThis Morning star Michelle Elman has called out Jamie Laing after his recent podcast clip went viral after he discussed having sex post birth with his wife Sophie Habboo.

Read more »