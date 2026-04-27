Sophie Kasaei and Jordan Brook Celebrate Baby Shower with Lavish Party

TOWIE and Geordie Shore stars gather to celebrate Sophie Kasaei and Jordan Brook's upcoming arrival of their first child with a lavish, floral-themed baby shower.

Reality television stars Sophie Kasaei and Jordan Brook celebrated their upcoming parenthood with a spectacularly lavish baby shower on Sunday, surrounded by a host of their closest friends and family.

The couple, who began their relationship in 2022, joyfully announced their pregnancy at Christmas and later revealed they were expecting a baby boy in January with a memorable gender reveal party. As Sophie’s due date in June approaches, they hosted another opulent event, attended by numerous cast members from both TOWIE and Geordie Shore.

Sophie, 36, radiated happiness at the event, showcasing her growing baby bump in a delicate light blue dress, while Jordan, 31, complemented her look with a matching shirt. The baby shower, meticulously planned by Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn, spared no expense in creating a truly unforgettable atmosphere. The venue was transformed with abundant displays of white flowers adorning the walls and tables, accompanied by a charming sign proclaiming ‘Baby Brook in Bloom’.

The celebration featured a dedicated dessert station overflowing with delectable treats, including personalized cupcakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, and cake pops, alongside an ice cream machine offering a variety of toppings. Recognizing the influencer-heavy guest list, the event organizers thoughtfully provided numerous photo opportunities, including a customized telephone box and a mock Vogue magazine cover, perfect for capturing memorable moments.

However, a playful contrast to the elegant décor was the cake itself, a unique creation designed to depict the moment of birth. Crafted by Mia Boardman from Teen Mom UK, the cake was covered in flesh-toned icing and featured a plastic baby’s head emerging from the top, complete with realistic red and brown sprinkles. Sophie enthusiastically praised Mia’s artistry, suggesting she should launch a professional cake business.

The guest list included prominent TOWIE stars such as Harry Derbridge, Amber Turner, Dani Imbert, and Amy Childs, who expressed her excitement for the baby’s arrival on social media. Sophie’s cousin, Marnie Simpson, and Geordie Shore friend, Chloe Ferry, were also in attendance, with Chloe sharing enthusiastic updates on her Instagram. The entertainment extended beyond the visual delights, with live musical performances captivating the guests.

A talented saxophonist and a powerful singer provided a lively soundtrack, encouraging attendees to take to the dance floor. Jordan, the expectant father, also showcased his vocal talents, serenading Sophie with a heartfelt rendition of Elton John’s classic, ‘Your Song’. Abbie Holborn further engaged the guests with a series of fun games and question cards, prompting predictions about the baby’s name and weight, and testing their knowledge of Sophie.

Throughout the shower, Sophie appeared overjoyed, later expressing her gratitude on Instagram, stating she felt like ‘the luckiest girl in the world’. The event was a resounding success, a beautiful celebration of love and anticipation as Sophie and Jordan prepare to welcome their first child into the world. The attention to detail and the outpouring of support from friends and family created a truly special occasion for the couple





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Sophie Kasaei Jordan Brook Baby Shower TOWIE Geordie Shore Celebrity Pregnancy

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