Sophie Morgan Howarth and Sarah Paige Snow's Upcoming Releases

Two Liverpool-based artists share their upcoming projects, including a new single and EP from Sophie Morgan Howarth, and a new single from Sarah Paige Snow, both of which explore dark themes in their music.

The storytelling in Liverpool is so strong, says Sophie Morgan Howarth ... Rainhill, has swapped busking on the streets of Chester for stages across the world.

She's been described as 'one to watch' by multiple publications, amassed 120m streams with her debut album, and now returns with a new single, 'Vampire At The Beach', heralding her forthcoming EP, Lovebites. The new EP, which was confirmed today (May 22), picks up where her debut album, Vicious Delicious, left off, taking a darker turn and delivering deeper stories. The new EP explores dark themes, including romantic wrongdoing and even a brush with death





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Music Culture Liverpool Arts Scene Sarah Paige Snow Sophie Morgan Howarth Lovebites EP 'Vampire At The Beach' Single Dark Themes In Music Romantic Wrongdoing

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