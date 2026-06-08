Sophie Turner 'mini-breakdown' over turning 30 as she hints at 'manipulation' by ex Joe Jonas

Actress Sophie Turner has revealed she had a 'mini-breakdown' about turning 30 as she reflected on the 'mess of my 20s' and hinted at 'manipulation' by ex Joe Jonas over their bitter custody row in a candid new interview.

Sophie Turner has revealed that she had a 'mini-breakdown' about turning 30 as she reflected on the 'mess of my 20s' and hinted at 'manipulation' by ex Joe Jonas over their bitter custody row in a candid new interview.

The actress, 30, and the singer, 36, separated in 2023 after three years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2024. They share two daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three, and did have to work through a brief custody battle. In a new interview she gave an insight into her tumultuous twenties and shared that she was worried about her milestone birthday which came in February.

She also spoke about how some of her film and TV work has been 'cathartic' to process some of the more challenging times of her life - hinting at the custody battle. While she didn't specifically mention Joe - Sophie told The Telegraph: 'I did a movie called Trust about a girl who had to go into hiding because she was being manipulated by this man she had a baby with and needed to protect her child - she had personal things to process and it felt like an opportunity for me to do that too.

' Sophie Turner has revealed that she had a 'mini-breakdown' about turning 30 as she reflected on the 'mess of my 20s' and hinted at 'manipulation' by ex Joe Jonas over their custody row The actress, 30, and the singer, 36, separated in 2023 after three years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2024. They share two daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three She added of life in her twenties: 'All my best friends are my age and we went to school together and we're having a year of 30th birthdays.

We're just so happy to be out of the mess of our 20s.

'Each of us has had a mini-breakdown but we all feel really positive now. I was very ready to leave that decade of my life behind.

' It comes after earlier this month Joe made rare remarks about being a 'single dad' and co-parenting their two daughters. Joe was responding to a caller's question about 'the most healing part of being a parent' during his brothers' Hey Jonas podcast on Tuesday.

'I'm a single dad and I co-parent with my children's mother,' the globetrotting boybander said. 'I think my children have given me, like, purpose again in my life. ' He went on to explain that he feels even more 'grateful' for 'my shared time where I get to be with them' and 'it makes it so much better to work that much harder. ' 'They've really given me the reason to be alive,' the former Disney Channel star said.

'I think, in my saddest moments, I'm able to be reminded quickly that a hug from them can solve the world's problems, in my own world. And I know I'm not hyper unique.

'There's a lot of people in my situation that are single parents and go through this, and I'm grateful that I have a co-parent that I can balance even the bad days.

' While she didn't specifically mention Joe - Sophie said: 'I did a movie called Trust about a girl who had to go into hiding because she was being manipulated by this man she had a baby with' (she is seen in Trust) Read More Joe Jonas makes rare remarks about being a 'single dad' co-parenting with ex-wife Sophie Turner He noted that it's 'really special' to have 'good people around me to kind of help me navigate it' and teach him 'that I'll be okay even in my toughest days. ' 'I think we're doing the best we can,' Sophie told British Vogue in 2024.

'I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children, and that's all that I can ask for.

' The Tomb Raider action star reportedly romanced British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson from 2023-2025 followed by a secret date with much older Coldplay frontman Chris Martin last autumn. And in April, the two-time Grammy nominee went Instagram official with Puerto Rican model Tatiana Gabriela, who's best known for appearing in Bad Bunny's 2025 music video for BAILE INoLVIDABLE.

According to DeuxMoi, the coy couple have been going strong ever since their first sighting at Maru Café in LA in late September. Meanwhile, Sophie is also in the midst of filming the new Tomb Raider series in Surrey and has been seen filming dramatic scenes on set. Speaking about stepping into Lara Croft's boots, Sophie has previously admitted she was both excited and daunted: 'I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft.

'She's such an iconic character, who means so much to so many - and I am giving everything I've got. 'They're massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can't wait for you all to see what we have cooking.





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