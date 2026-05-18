Sotheby's Saudi Art Auction Breaks Records with a Stunning Sale by Safeya Binzagr

The Sotheby's auction in Saudi Arabia broke records with a stunning sale by Safeya Binzagr, the 'Mother of Saudi Art'. The work titled 'Coffee Shop in Madina Road', a 1968 piece, sold for nearly double its estimate and set a new record for the most expensive Saudi art ever sold at auction.

It was the auction that redefined Saudi art, a frenzied Sotheby's bidding war that saw bids called in from around the world and set a new record for the most expensive work by a Saudi artist sold at auction.

The piece? Coffee Shop in Madina Road, a 1968 work by the so-called Mother of Saudi Art, Safeya Binzagr. Estimated at £80,000 to £120,000 ($150,00-200,000), it eventually sold for £1.6million ($2.1million) - nearly 10 times that amount and the highest ever price for a Saudi artist. This was more than a sale.

It was a statement about the value of Saudi artists that has set the art world alight





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Safeya Binzagr Sotheby's Saudi Art Auction Mother Of Saudi Art Coffee Shop In Madina Road Saudi Art Sotheby's Saudi Art Biennale Alula Cultural Hub Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale Diriyah Cultural Centre JAX District Desert X Alula Arts Festival King Abdulaziz Centre For World Culture (Ithra

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