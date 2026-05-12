Sotheby's Saudi Art Auction Set a New Record

The auction of a 1968 work by Saudi artist Safeya Binzagr named Coffee Shop in Madina Road redefined Saudi art and set a new record for the most expensive work sold by a Saudi artist.

It was the auction that redefined Saudi art, a frenzied Sotheby's bidding war that saw bids called in from around the world and set a new record for the most expensive work by a Saudi artist sold at auction.

The piece? Coffee Shop in Madina Road, a 1968 work by the so-called Mother of Saudi Art, Safeya Binzagr. Estimated at £80,000 to £120,000 ($150,00-200,000), it eventually sold for £1.6million ($2.1million) - nearly 10 times that amount and the highest ever price for a Saudi artist. This was more than a sale.

It was a statement about the value of Saudi artists that has set the art world alight





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Saudi Art Safeya Binzagr Mother Of Saudi Art Coffee Shop In Madina Road Auction 1968 Estimated Price Sold For Most Expensive Work Event Sotheby's Richard Ashkan Baghestani Directoriyah Contemporary Art Biennale JAX District Jeddah At-Turaif District King Abdulaziz Center For Modern Culture

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