Sound of Belfast Festival 2025 Unveils Exciting Lineup, Celebrating City's Music Scene

The event underscores Belfast's status as a UNESCO City of Music, fostering collaborations, partnerships, and specially curated events that resonate with both local and international audiences. The festival's launch event was attended by key figures including Claire Hall, the Sound of Music director, Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly, artist Conn Thornton, Oh Yeah director Charlotte Dryden, and artist Eve Belle, signifying the collaborative spirit underpinning the festival. \The 2025 lineup boasts an array of exciting events, including BONDED, a unique listening party featuring 'And So I Watch You From Afar', hosted by Stephen McCauley, and the launch of music writer Stuart Bailie's new book, The Song is Nearly Over: Music Stories 1985-2025. This event commemorates Bailie's 40 years in the music industry, accompanied by Tim Wheeler of ASH and DJ Terri Hooley. Additionally, Sound of Belfast will premiere VANTA, an innovative audio-visual collaboration between DJ/producer Timmy Stewart and multidisciplinary artist The Fully Automatic Model. The NI Music Prize, the festival's flagship event, will take place on Wednesday, November 12th, at the iconic Ulster Hall, featuring live performances, awards, and tributes to outstanding musicians. Furthermore, a specially curated event honoring the life and legacy of Ottilie Patterson will return after a successful pilot show in 2023, featuring performances by Dana Masters, Siobhan Brown, Suzanne Savage, and Winnie Ama. \Charlotte Dryden, CEO of Oh Yeah, expressed her enthusiasm for the festival, emphasizing its role in spotlighting the creativity and talent of the music community. She acknowledged the collaborative efforts of funders and partners, including the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council, and Ticketmaster, a first-time supporter of the NI Music Prize. The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, emphasized the festival's role in uniting Belfast's diverse musical talent and offering opportunities to discover new music. The festival, with its wide range of performances and events across more than 21 venues, aims to create an immersive musical experience for residents and visitors alike. The event is supported by various partners and sponsors, showcasing the collective commitment to highlighting Belfast's musical legacy and fostering the city’s vibrant cultural landscape. Detailed information about the Sound of Belfast Festival 2025 is available at www.soundofbelfast.com, promising an unforgettable celebration of music and community





