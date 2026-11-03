Source Pizzeria Cambridge Charges $3 Restroom Fee

Source Pizzeria in Cambridge implements a $3 bathroom charge for non-customers to manage lines, donating proceeds to a youth-led homeless shelter amid online backlash.

Source Pizzeria in Cambridge, Massachusetts has faced significant public scrutiny after a policy requiring non-customers to pay $3 to use the facility gained viral attention. The fee, which has been in place for two years, was highlighted recently when a local guide posted a photograph of the restroom sign to social media platforms, sparking immediate debate among residents and visitors. The incident has brought into focus the ongoing challenges independent businesses face regarding public access to amenities in high-traffic urban areas like Harvard Square.

Policy Mechanism and Financial Impact

Under the current operating procedure established by owner Daniel Roughan, the pizzeria collects the $3 payment at the host stand before granting bathroom access to individuals who have not dined at the establishment. Roughan emphasized that the revenue generated from this specific stream is not retained by the business but is instead donated in its entirety to Y2Y, a youth-led homeless shelter located in Cambridge. Over the two-year period since the policy's inception, Roughan has collected approximately $200, which he has fully transferred to the shelter to support their operations and community programs.

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Origin Story and Stakeholder Perspectives

Roughan stated that the primary catalyst for the policy was not the concerns raised by critics online, but rather a distinct group of young concertgoers who frequent The Sinclair, a venue located directly across the street. He explained that on days featuring all-ages shows, parents would drop off their children early in the day, leaving the teenagers to wait outside from 11:00 AM or noon until the doors opened at 7:00 PM. During these long wait times, many of these young fans would enter the pizzeria to use the restroom, creating long lines that frustrated paying customers.

The situation came to a head two years ago when a customer directly confronted Roughan about the delays. He recalled an interaction with a polite but firm woman who asked why she had to wait behind a line of teenagers who were simply using their phones. Roughan described being taken aback by the question, acknowledging that the woman had a valid point. The confrontation made him realize that the needs of diners who had booked reservations and were trying to enjoy a meal were being deprioritized by the volume of non-customer traffic.

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Public Reaction and Operational Realities

While the policy was designed to protect the experience of paying patrons, it quickly became a flashpoint for broader social commentary. Critics on social media interpreted the fee as a deterrent targeting unhoused individuals, with some commenters suggesting it was a euphemism to keep homeless people out and advising them to relieve themselves outside the restaurant. These reactions created a polarized online environment, with some users expressing strong disapproval of the fee and its perceived social implications.

However, Roughan firmly denied that the policy was intended to target any specific demographic, including the unhoused population. He maintained that the measure was purely operational, aimed at managing the flow of people during peak hours and ensuring that customers who had paid for food and service could access the facilities efficiently. Despite the backlash, he expressed no regret about the decision, noting that it allows the staff to prioritize the comfort and convenience of those who support the business directly.

Community Response and Future Outlook

Public sentiment regarding the fee appears to be mixed, with a segment of the community supporting the business's right to manage its resources. Some online commenters argued that charging a fee is a fair compromise, especially compared to businesses that refuse public restroom access outright. These supporters appreciated the transparency of the policy and the fact that the funds are being directed toward a charitable cause, specifically the youth-led shelter Y2Y.

As the debate continues, the pizzeria remains open for business, with employees diligently collecting the fee at the front desk. The situation serves as a case study in the complexities of urban hospitality, where businesses must balance community service with operational efficiency. For now, the policy remains in effect, continuing to draw both criticism and support as Source Pizzeria navigates its role in the Harvard Square community while contributing to local charitable efforts through its restroom revenue.