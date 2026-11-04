South Africa Farm Raid: Les and Natasha Brett Tortured by Masked Invaders

Les and Natasha Brett endured horrific torture during a North West province farm raid. Suspects stole firearms and valuables. Police investigate house robbery amidst rising violent crime waves in South Africa.

Les Brett and his wife Natasha suffered a horrific ordeal during a violent raid on their game farm in Broederstroom, North West province, last Sunday evening. The brutal attack involved hours of torture and physical abuse inflicted by three armed and masked intruders who invaded the couple's residence.

The incident, which began at approximately 7:30pm, has drawn widespread attention due to the extreme cruelty displayed by the assailants. Les Brett, aged 67, and Natasha Brett, aged 68, were stripped naked and beaten for over three hours in an attempt to force them to reveal the combination to their safe.

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The attackers utilized boiling water to burn the victims and employed bolt cutters to cut off Mrs. Brett's nipples. They also threatened to rape her and forced an AK-47 rifle into Mr. Brett's mouth. The violence continued relentlessly until Mr. Brett finally surrendered the keys to the safe, bringing the three-hour ordeal to an end.

Details of Torture and Stolen Property

Following the extraction of the safe keys, the three suspects stole seven firearms, ammunition, two mobile phones, a laptop, and cash from the property. They fled the scene, leaving the couple with severe injuries that may require surgical intervention. The victims were found burned, severely beaten, and stabbed.

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Les Brett is a former member of the Special Forces and Police Service with extensive experience in security and conservation. He previously trained British armed forces personnel, US Special Forces, and HM Customs and Excise officers in bushcraft, tracking, and field survival. He founded the Dung Beetle Bush School over two decades ago to combat poaching and support wildlife conservation.

Police Investigation and Stakeholder Response

Hartbeespoortdam police are currently investigating the incident as a house robbery. A police spokesperson confirmed that the suspects, described as three unidentified African males wearing face masks, gained entry through an unlocked wooden sliding door on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The suspects allegedly demanded money based on knowledge of a nearby kiosk operation.

Response unit SRU High Risk Security received a call at 10:30pm and arrived at the scene within four minutes, alongside paramedics. Arthur Crewe from SRU stated that the attack on the elderly couple was despicable. However, local friend Warren Geddes criticized the police approach, claiming the prolonged torture is being downplayed as a simple robbery.

Context of Rising Violent Crime in Region

This attack is the latest in a wave of violent home raids across South Africa. It occurred mere days after farmer Donovan Marx was brutally attacked in Syferfontein, North West province. Mr. Marx had both ears hacked off by armed men who confronted a farmworker before shooting him and dragging him into his home.

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Residents in the Broederstroom area are urged to remain inside if they notice suspicious movement or hear unusual noises. Security personnel are currently investigating the area, and the SRU has warned that the stolen guns may be used in further criminal activities. No arrests have been made in connection with the Brett attack or the Marx incident.

The couple raised the alarm after the attackers fled, leading to the rapid response by security and medical teams. The incident highlights the increasing vulnerability of rural residents and farmers to highly organized and violent criminal gangs operating in the North West province.