South African Farmer Les Brett Survives Brutal Farm Raid

Les Brett and his wife Natasha endure horrific torture during a targeted raid in North West province, sparking debate on farm attacks in South Africa.

Les Brett, a 66-year-old former soldier and police officer in South Africa, has disclosed harrowing details of a violent assault that occurred on November 1 at his property in Broederstroom. The incident took place in the North West province, located approximately 60km north of Johannesburg, where Brett and his 58-year-old wife, Natasha, were held captive by three armed intruders.

Details of the Brutal November 1 Assault

According to the account published by The Citizen, masked attackers invaded the couple's home, stripping them naked and blindfolding them while tying their hands and feet together. The group subjected Les and Natasha Brett to severe physical torture for at least three hours, employing beatings and scalding them with boiling water to coerce them into revealing the location of their safe keys.

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During the ordeal, the attackers inflicted specific genital trauma on Les Brett using bolt cutters on his testicles. They simultaneously mutilated Natasha Brett, cutting parts of her nipples with a knife and tin snips. The assailants repeatedly threatened to gang rape Mrs. Brett throughout the captivity.

The Million Rand Demand and Near Fatal Shooting

The primary motive for the prolonged torture was the acquisition of one million Rand, a sum the Brett couple confirmed they did not possess. Despite Les Brett offering his vehicles and offering to withdraw cash from an ATM, the perpetrators remained fixed on the large cash sum, rejecting alternative compensation methods.

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In a moment of near-lethal violence, the attackers forced an AK-47 rifle into Les Brett's mouth and pulled the trigger. The firearm failed to discharge due to a long-standing mechanical fault that prevented the last round from firing. Les Brett attributed his survival to this malfunction and divine grace, noting that he otherwise would have died immediately.

Rescue by Local Guard and Stolen Items

The Brett couple was rescued when an armed local patrol guard arrived at the property to investigate a reported issue with a water pump. The intruders, who had locked the couple inside the safe, fled the scene upon the guard's arrival. Natasha Brett managed to free herself and summon assistance.

Medical evaluations revealed that Les Brett sustained head and knee injuries from the bolt cutters, along with a fractured hip. The attackers stole seven firearms, two cell phones, and a laptop, but deliberately left behind expensive cameras, jewelry, wallets, and vehicles, suggesting a targeted intent.

Political Context of Farm Attacks in South Africa

This incident adds to the ongoing national debate regarding violence against farmers in South Africa. Some members of the Afrikaner community, descendants of Dutch and French settlers, claim they face targeted persecution. This narrative was amplified by US President Donald Trump, who has suggested offering refugee status to white South Africans.

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Conversely, the South African government maintains that these raids are part of broader violent crime trends rather than specific racial targeting. Les Brett characterized the attack as targeted due to the extreme nature of the torture, contrasting it with typical robbery motives. The event highlights persistent racial tensions rooted in the apartheid era that lasted from 1948 until 1994.