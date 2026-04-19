South African Safari Park Owner Killed by Charging Elephant He Refused to Shoot

Gary Freeman, a respected safari park owner in South Africa, died after a charging elephant attacked him during a guided hike. Freeman, known for his deep respect for wildlife, had previously stated he would rather die than shoot an elephant. He attempted to scare off the animal with his revolver but did not fire, leading to a fatal encounter.

Gary Freeman , a 65-year-old co-owner of the expansive 148,000-acre Klaserie Private Nature Reserve in South Africa , tragically lost his life following an encounter with a charging elephant. The incident occurred while Freeman was leading a group of four tourists on a guided hike along the Klaserie River, an area situated on the western border of the renowned Kruger National Park. During the excursion, an elephant suddenly emerged and charged at the group.

Freeman, who was reportedly committed to not harming the animals, brandished his revolver in an attempt to deter the charging pachyderm. However, he did not fire his weapon. Eyewitness accounts indicate the elephant was upon him with extreme swiftness, overwhelming any attempt to evade its charge. Despite efforts by the tourists to assist and transport him to seek immediate medical attention, Freeman succumbed to his severe injuries. The source present described the overwhelming power of the animal, stating that nothing could have been done to stop a six-tonne elephant in full charge and that the event, while horrific, was over quickly. Freeman's deep respect and affinity for elephants were well-known among his peers. Judy Connors, a visitor to Freeman's safari camp, shared on Facebook that Freeman had expressed a preference for being killed by an elephant rather than shooting one. She speculated about a profound, soul-to-soul connection that might have existed, leading to this particular elephant being the one involved in his final moments. Another friend, Thomas Marshall, lauded Freeman as a legend, highlighting his deep connection with nature and his captivating storytelling during wilderness hikes. Marshall recalled joining Freeman on three such excursions, emphasizing Freeman's profound sense of being at one with the natural world. Freeman, a mechanical engineering graduate, had dedicated 33 years to running Gary Freeman Safaris, having transitioned to a ranger role shortly after completing his studies. Standing tall and known by the Tswana name Thutwa, meaning giraffe, he was a foundational figure in the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, having been a co-owner since its inception in 1969. The reserve was established through the merger of 36 farm owners, creating one of South Africa's significant Big Five game reserves. The Big Five animals—elephant, rhinoceros, lion, buffalo, and leopard—are historically considered the most challenging to hunt on foot. Klaserie is home to a substantial population of around 750 wild elephants, alongside other diverse wildlife including rhinos, lions, leopards, buffalo, giraffes, hyenas, various buck species, and hundreds of bird types. While the fatal incident occurred on April 9th, the details of Freeman's death have only recently come to light. Police in Limpopo Province have initiated an inquest into the matter. Experts have been engaged to study the elephant's behavior and assess any potential ongoing threat. Male elephants, the largest land animals on Earth, can reach heights of up to 13 feet, sprint at speeds of 25 mph, and weigh up to six tonnes. They are responsible for an estimated 500 human fatalities annually across Africa. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, a police spokesman, confirmed that Freeman was with tourists when the elephant emerged and charged. He reiterated that Freeman attempted to scare the animal with his revolver but was attacked. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, and preliminary reports suggest the firearm was not discharged. A spokesperson for the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve described Freeman as a gentleman and an integral part of the reserve's fabric, a remarkable trail guide with a profound love for the bush. His presence, kindness, and contributions will be sorely missed, with heartfelt condolences extended to his partner, Hanneke, his family, and his numerous friends. The spokesperson concluded by stating that Freeman will forever be a part of Klaserie. In a separate but related incident in July 2025, two female tourists, including a British pensioner, were killed by a female elephant protecting its calf during a walking safari in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia. Despite tour guides firing shots, Janet Easton, 68, from Bradford, and her New Zealander cousin Alison Taylor, 67, were trampled to death





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Gary Freeman South Africa Elephant Attack Klaserie Private Nature Reserve Wildlife Encounter

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