South Carolina Father Charged With Attempted Murder After Burying Infant In Crate

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon details the arrest of Michael Comer for attempted murder after his son Koah Sharp survived being buried alive in a crate for 24 hours.

Michael Comer, a twenty-five-year-old South Carolina resident, faces multiple serious felony charges after authorities discovered his eleven-month-old son, Koah Sharp, buried underground in a wooden crate for approximately twenty-four hours. The infant was located in Lexington County, and his survival has been described by officials as miraculous given the severity of the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Arrest Details And Criminal Charges Filed

Comer was taken into custody on Monday night and subsequently charged with attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference, and burglary. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed that these charges were formally added to his arrest warrant following the initial apprehension of the father.

Also read Baby Koah found alive after 24 hours buried in dog crate in South Carolina

Police report that the incident began when Koah was in the care of his grandmother, Trish Comer. The toddler was briefly left with Michael Comer while Trish ran an errand, with another caregiver scheduled to arrive shortly thereafter. By the time the replacement caregiver arrived, both Michael and the infant had disappeared from the residence.

Police Investigation And Grave Discovery

Law enforcement officers were called to the scene around midday on Monday. Initial investigations focused on the home of Koah's paternal grandfather, located just up the street from the family residence. Officers found both front doors standing open and the baby's personal belongings inside the house.

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Despite the presence of the child's items, there was no sign of either Michael Comer or Koah. Since Michael Comer was not known to own a vehicle, investigators theorized he hitchhiked to various locations. The search intensified until Tuesday afternoon when officials noticed freshly disturbed dirt and pine straw in an area near the grandfather's property.

Authorities immediately began digging at the site and soon heard the infant crying from beneath the soil. Sheriff Jay Koon described the frantic rescue effort, noting that everyone on the scene rushed to extract the baby from the crate. Koah was buried with a towel covering the opening, which likely created a small air pocket that facilitated his survival.

Family Statements And Caregiver Background

Koah's mother, Dezarae Sharp, revealed in a Facebook post that Comer had been permitted to visit his son on weekends. She stated that he had earned this privilege because he had been attending therapy and had stopped drinking alcohol. However, the visitation rights did not prevent him from abducting the child during his most recent scheduled time together.

Trish Comer, the grandmother, expressed profound distress in her own social media statement. She admitted that she had left work early because she felt something was wrong and called police the moment she realized her son had taken the baby. She wrote that she had not slept in over twenty-four hours and expressed shock that her son would commit such an act.

Trish Comer also defended her son's character in other respects, stating that he loved the baby and would do anything for him. She claimed he took good care of the child when he was with him and described him as wonderful around the infant. She apologized for not seeing the severity of his problems beforehand.

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Victim Recovery And Medical Outlook

Sheriff Jay Koon provided a brief update during a press conference shortly after the rescue. He stated, Certainly, God is good. Just a few moments ago we found little Koah Sharp. 11-months-old, buried alive, clinging to life. The infant was immediately transported to a medical facility for treatment and evaluation of his condition.

Koon later confirmed that Koah Sharp was released from the hospital on Tuesday night. The Sheriff added that the child is now with family members and is expected to make a full recovery from the traumatic event. The medical prognosis suggests that the air pocket created by the towel was the critical factor in his survival.

Next Steps In Legal Proceedings

Comer remains in custody as the Lexington County Sheriff's Department continues to process the case. The Daily Mail has reached out to the Eleventh Circuit Public Defender's Office in Lexington County to request an attorney who can comment on Michael Comer's behalf regarding the charges.

Investigators also discovered video footage of Michael Comer in the Batesburg-Leeville area during their search. The video showed the father without the baby, which helped narrow down the location where the infant was ultimately found. Authorities have not yet released specific details about the timeline of his movements in that area.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the infant's young age and the method of concealment. Legal proceedings will determine the final outcome of the attempted murder and related charges. The family remains in shock as they navigate the aftermath of the abduction and rescue.