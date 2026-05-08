South East Water CEO Resigns After Scathing Report on Leadership Failures

David Hinton steps down as chief executive of South East Water following a damning parliamentary report that criticized the company's leadership and handling of widespread water outages in Kent and Sussex.

The chief executive of South East Water , David Hinton , has resigned from his £400,000-a-year position following widespread criticism and a scathing parliamentary report that found the company's leadership to be 'devoid of proper leadership' and 'riddled with cultural problems.

' His departure comes after a series of water supply failures left thousands of homes and businesses in Kent and Sussex without drinking water for extended periods. The outages, which began in late November and persisted into January, affected over 24,000 properties in Tunbridge Wells alone, with nearly 30,000 more experiencing disruptions during freezing winter conditions.

Mr. Hinton had previously expressed empathy for affected customers but resisted calls to step down, arguing that his experience and understanding of the issues were crucial for resolving them. However, mounting pressure from MPs, local communities, and advocacy groups ultimately led to his resignation. The parliamentary report, published by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee, highlighted multiple failings within South East Water, including poor infrastructure maintenance, inadequate risk monitoring, and insufficient investment in resilience.

The company was also criticized for blaming external factors such as climate change and increased demand, rather than addressing its own shortcomings. The report described the firm's leadership as an 'unaccountable clique' and accused it of a disorganized response to the crisis, including slow restoration of water supply, poor communication with customers, and insufficient emergency provisions. These failures left vulnerable residents without access to basic necessities, forcing schools, nurseries, and medical centers to close and disrupting daily life for thousands.

The resignation of Mr. Hinton follows that of the company's chairman, Chris Train, who stepped down last week amid the same criticisms. Both departures come as regulators and lawmakers continue to scrutinize South East Water's handling of the crisis. The company has faced further backlash for awarding itself high performance ratings despite the widespread outages, with Mr. Hinton giving his team an eight out of ten for their response—a move that drew sharp rebukes from MPs and local representatives.

Advocacy groups, such as the Tunbridge Wells community organization Dry Wells Action, have called for greater consumer representation on the company's board to ensure accountability and prevent future failures. Regulator Ofwat is currently investigating the incidents and considering further action, while MPs from across the political spectrum have demanded that South East Water be held accountable for its handling of the crisis





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South East Water David Hinton Water Outages Leadership Failures Regulatory Scrutiny

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Huge Glasgow waste water plant land buy bid for east end halted for more informationThe major infrastructure would serve 40 per cent of Scotland's population.

Read more »

Chorley Council elections 2026 results in fullResults for Adlington & Anderton, Buckshaw & Whittle, Chorley East, Chorley North & Astley, Chorley North East, Chorley North West, Chorley South East & Heath Charnock, Chorley South West, Clayton East, Brindle & Hoghton, Clayton West & Cuerden, Coppull, Croston, Mawdesley & Euxton South, Eccleston, Heskin & Charnock Richard and...

Read more »

South East Water boss to step down after damning report by MPsDavid Hinton will leave after former chairman chairman Chris Train resigned last week following a grilling in Parliament.

Read more »

South East Water boss David Hinton resigns after multiple supply failuresDavid Hinton faced criticism after outages affected tens of thousands of people in Kent and Sussex.

Read more »