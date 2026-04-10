South Korea Launches Universal Basic Mobile Data Access Scheme

South Korea implements a plan to provide over seven million subscribers with unlimited mobile data access at a basic speed after their data allowances expire. This initiative aims to ensure digital equity and support AI-driven technological advancement.

South Korea , demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to digital equity, has launched a universal basic mobile data access scheme, a move that provides over seven million subscribers with crucial connectivity. This initiative, unlike the more broadly discussed concept of universal basic income, focuses on ensuring consistent access to essential online services by offering unlimited downloads at a modest 400 kbps speed once a subscriber's initial data allowance has been exhausted.

The plan is a collaborative effort between the nation's leading telecommunications providers, SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Science and ICT, Bae Kyunghoon, emphasized the critical need for this scheme, citing the indispensable role of online services in modern life. The program is perceived as a necessary step for these companies to restore public trust following recent security breaches and regain their social licenses.\The Korean government's approach extends beyond simply providing basic data access. It encompasses a broader commitment to public welfare and technological advancement. Minister Bae highlighted the importance of guaranteeing fundamental telecommunications rights for all citizens, alongside a proactive investment strategy designed to pave the way for a future dominated by artificial intelligence. This includes initiatives like enlisting AI to detect fraudulent pump-and-dump schemes on social media and in spam. The government also pressured the telecom companies to introduce affordable 5G plans priced at ₩20,000 or less (approximately $13.50), while also increasing data and calling allowances specifically for senior citizens. Furthermore, the government has extracted promises to improve Wi-Fi services on public transportation, including subways and long-distance trains. In a complementary move, the government is providing support for research and development focused on networks capable of supporting advanced AI applications. The goal is to ensure that AI-driven technologies are not only developed but also accessible to everyone, calling for substantial investments in network infrastructure beyond data centers.\This concerted effort by South Korea to ensure digital inclusion and foster technological progress reflects a proactive stance on the evolving digital landscape. It's a strategic undertaking which underscores the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, promoting fairness, and driving economic growth within the framework of digital access. It also serves as a strong signal to global markets, and potentially sets a precedent for how other nations might approach the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital age, especially concerning the role of telcos and the government in providing and protecting connectivity. The launch of universal basic mobile data access in South Korea can provide other governments with a potential example of how to ensure basic telecommunications rights for all citizens. In addition to this initiative, the government is taking measures to ensure the security of its citizens. This includes dealing with the issue of bike hire data breaches that exposed data on millions of riders and cracking down on IP camera snooping. This multifaceted approach illustrates South Korea’s dedication to a safe and inclusive digital environment, aiming to benefit its citizens by creating a society where digital technology enhances every part of their lives, from communication to commerce





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