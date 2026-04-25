South Korea's Alarming Fertility Crisis and the Rise of the '4B' Movement

South Korea is facing the world's lowest fertility rate, sparking a demographic crisis and a growing movement of women rejecting traditional expectations of marriage and motherhood due to deep-seated gender inequalities and societal pressures.

From a young age, South Korea n pop star Soyou envisioned a traditional life of marriage, three children, and a home filled with the comforting scent of cooking.

However, like many women in South Korea, she has reconsidered these aspirations. The 34-year-old singer, known for her heartfelt songs about love and relationships, revealed during a recent interview that she decided against having children during the Covid pandemic and has also dismissed the idea of marriage, questioning its necessity without the desire for children. This sentiment is widely shared among South Korean women, leading the nation to confront a severe fertility crisis and escalating gender tensions among younger generations.

Beneath South Korea's globally recognized cultural influence – its beauty standards, films, and music – lies a deep-seated dissatisfaction among women stemming from significant gender inequalities both at home and in the workplace. This discontent has fueled the rise of relationship boycott movements, with thousands of women pledging to remain single, exemplified by the '4B' movement which rejects marriage, childbirth, dating, and heterosexual relationships. Activists express a desire for a world where women can live independently of men.

South Korea's fertility rate currently stands at a mere 0.8 births per woman, a figure drastically below the 2.1 needed for population stability without relying on immigration. This makes South Korea a stark example of the global decline in birth rates, with two-thirds of the world's population now residing in countries with fertility rates below the critical threshold.

Concerns are mounting that half of South Korea's population will be pensioners within three decades, potentially making it the oldest nation in history. Alarming predictions even suggest a potential near-extinction of the population by the end of the century. The demographic shift is already visible in the country. Kindergartens are being repurposed as care homes, and over 150 elementary schools started the recent academic year without a single new student.

Seoul, the capital city, experienced an eight percent decrease in school enrollment compared to the previous year. Remarkably, sales of prams for dogs now exceed those for babies, and pet ownership – dogs and cats – has nearly tripled in the last decade, potentially serving as substitutes for children in childless households. A pet buggy manufacturer reported being exceptionally busy, selling buggies for £850 each.

Individuals like Vila, a 23-year-old design student, and Jin Haerin, 24, express a lack of interest in marriage or children, prioritizing independent lifestyles. South Korea has already invested an astounding £200 billion over two decades in attempts to address its fertility crisis, making it a crucial test case for the broader global challenge of declining birth rates.

The situation mirrors trends in other developed nations, including England and Wales, where fertility rates have plummeted from 1.94 in 2010 to 1.41 in 2024, raising concerns about the sustainability of health and welfare systems. Scotland, Spain, Italy, Greece, Poland, and the US are also facing similar demographic challenges, but South Korea's situation is the most acute.

The pressures faced by South Korean women – high housing costs, workplace sexism, and the conflict between career and motherhood – are often more intense than those experienced in Britain. South Korea is the most expensive country in the world to raise a child, its women are highly educated but experience a significant gender pay gap and disproportionate household responsibilities, and it has the longest working hours among advanced nations





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