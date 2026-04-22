South Korean Fighter Jets Collided Due to Pilots Taking Photos

Two South Korean F-15 fighter jets crashed mid-air after pilots became distracted by taking photos and videos with their phones. The incident, which occurred five years ago, resulted in £440,500 in repair costs and has prompted criticism of the air force's safety regulations.

A shocking incident involving two South Korea n F-15 fighter jets resulted in a mid-air collision five years ago, and the details surrounding the crash have recently been revealed by Seoul's Audit and Inspection Board.

The collision occurred during a routine flight mission over the city of Daegu, and the root cause was a remarkably avoidable distraction: pilots using their mobile phones to take photos and videos. Remarkably, both pilots survived the incident without sustaining any injuries, however, the damage to the aircraft was substantial, costing the military approximately £440,500 in repair expenses.

The investigation uncovered a concerning pattern of behavior within the air force, where taking photos during milestone flights, such as a pilot's final flight with a unit, was described as a widespread practice. The pilot involved in initiating the sequence of events that led to the crash had openly declared his intention to capture photos during a pre-flight briefing, indicating a lack of clear regulations or enforcement regarding the use of personal devices during flight operations.

The sequence of events leading to the collision began when the wingman pilot, eager to document his last flight, began taking pictures with his mobile phone while returning to base. This prompted the pilot of the lead aircraft to request another crew member to film a video of the wingman's jet. In an attempt to provide a more visually appealing shot, the wingman pilot executed a risky maneuver, ascending and flipping his aircraft to enhance its appearance in the video.

This maneuver brought the two F-15K jets dangerously close together. The lead pilot, recognizing the imminent danger, initiated a rapid descent to avoid a collision. Despite this evasive action, the aircraft ultimately collided, causing damage to the left wing of the lead jet and the tail stabilizer of the wingman's aircraft. Following the incident, the wingman pilot was immediately suspended from flight duties and subsequently left the military to pursue a career with a commercial airline.

The air force initially sought to impose a substantial fine of 880 million won (approximately £400,000) on the pilot to cover the repair costs. The pilot contested the fine, triggering a thorough investigation by the audit board. While acknowledging that his abrupt maneuver contributed to the crash, the pilot argued that the lead aircraft's pilot had implicitly consented to the action.

The audit board's ruling partially sided with the pilot, reducing the amount of the fine he was required to pay. Critically, the board also placed a degree of responsibility on the air force itself, citing a failure to establish and enforce clear regulations regarding the use of cameras and mobile phones by pilots during flight. The board highlighted the pilot's previously unblemished record as a mitigating factor.

The investigation raises serious questions about safety protocols and the culture within the South Korean air force at the time. It remains unclear whether any disciplinary action was taken against other personnel involved in the incident, specifically the pilot of the lead aircraft or the crew member who filmed the video. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of distractions and the importance of strict adherence to safety regulations in aviation





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