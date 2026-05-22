South Korean YouTuber Allegedly Fabricates Evidence Against Actor, Causing Nationwide Scandal

Investigators allege that YouTuber Kim Se-ui manipulated screenshots of text messages and circulated an AI-generated audio recording to falsely suggest that actor Kim Soo-hyun had dated actress Kim Sae-ron while she was still underage. The allegations were made public after Kim Sae-ron tragically took her own life aged 24.

A South Korean YouTuber is facing arrest after allegedly using AI- fabricated evidence to derail an actor's career by falsely claiming he dated an underage actress who later took her own life.

Authorities believe the audio recording was created using AI, with screenshots taken from the actress's phone altered to make it appear as though she had been messaging the actor. The scandal has brought to light the intense scrutiny faced by celebrities in South Korea and highlights the legal actions being taken against the YouTuber and the actress's family, who initially supported his claims





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Youtube AI Fabricated Evidence Scandal Damaging Reputation Intense Scrutiny Persecution Slander Financial Gain Influence Media Manipulation Misinformation Victim Support Mental Health Boycott Drama Series Legal Actions Filing Charges Accusations Accusations Of Reckless Endangerment

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