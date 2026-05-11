South London Coroners' Court investigates into death of backpacker in Laos

An inquest into the death of a woman resulting from methanol-laced drinks at a backpacking hostel in Laos has found no evidence of involvement by the hostel workers. The investigation has also led to charges being referred to prosecutors under Laos criminal law for the distillery owner involved in the production of the drink.

An inquest into the death of a woman who was allegedly given shots laced with methanol, resulting in the hospitalization and subsequent death of Simone White (28) from Orpington, in Kent, found that hostel workers were not involved in 'contaminating' her drinks.

The investigation by Australian Federal Police (AFP) has led them to conclude that there is no evidence that the hostel workers were responsible for the methanol contamination. During a pre-inquest review, the coroner stated that while the investigation into the distillery owner and factory workers is still ongoing, the case has been referred to prosecutors under Laos criminal law based on test results and information provided by the AFP.

Despite receiving one form of formal communication from the Laos authorities, consular assistance department representative Sarah Price expressed doubts whether the country's society and government are open and secretive, making it unlikely that any further documentation would be obtained on the distillery case. The inquest was further delayed as representatives from the FCDO failed to attend the March pre-inquest review.

More updates will be provided in five months and if new information is obtained, a pre-inquest review hearing will be held in six months. However, if there is no new information, a full inquest will be scheduled within the same timeline to review the methanol poisoning





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Investigation Simone White Vang Vieng In Laos Methanol Nana Backpacker Hostel Australian Federal Police

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