Complete guide to the South West and Channel Islands Christmas light switch-on dates, times, and festive events for November and December 2023.

Communities across the South West and Channel Islands are preparing to illuminate the festive season with a diverse array of light switch-on events and celebrations. These annual traditions bring residents together to mark the beginning of the Christmas period with live entertainment, charitable fundraising, and seasonal markets. From seaside villages to historic town squares, local authorities and community groups have organized specific dates and activities to welcome the holidays. The celebrations serve as both a festive kickoff and a vital source of income for local charities and community causes.

Core Event Details and Timing

The official light switch on at The Square is scheduled for 18:00 GMT on Thursday 26 November. This central event features live music, local stalls, and festive food and drink options for attendees. The countdown for this specific celebration begins at 16:30 on that day. Earlier in the day, residents can enjoy free ice skating and Christmas stalls throughout the town on Saturday 5 December. These activities are designed to draw crowds into the town center before the main ceremonial lighting takes place.

Also read South West England Christmas Markets Schedule and Dates Guide

In a separate location, the Christmas Market begins at 14:00 on Saturday 28 November. The lights in The Square are switched on at 17:30, followed immediately by a performance from the Moretonhampstead Primary School Choir at 17:45. This schedule ensures a seamless transition from market shopping to the ceremonial lighting and musical entertainment. These fixed times allow families to plan their visits around specific performance slots and shopping opportunities.

Stakeholder Positions and Community Roles

Crime writer Charles Wood is among the notable figures leading the countdown for the light switch on in the South West and Channel Islands. His participation highlights the blend of local celebrity and community tradition in these events. Shopkeepers in period dress will open their stores late on Thursday 3 December to participate in the festivities. Musicians and performers will entertain the crowds before the lights are switched on at 18:30 on Fore Street, followed by carols.

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Community groups are heavily involved in the organization and financial success of these events. One seaside village hosts an event that serves as a fundraiser for the RNLI. This proceeds help the charity continue its lifesaving work off the coast. In another instance, proceeds from the £2 entry to Santa's Grotto at the Guildhall from 17:00 to 20:00 are donated to the mayor's charities, specifically ChemoHero and Root Cause. These financial arrangements ensure that the festive spirit translates into tangible support for local and national charitable organizations.

Other events feature unique community roles, such as the Angarrack Christmas lights celebrating their 40th anniversary. The community has been fund-raising to repair and upgrade the displays, which feature the 12 days of Christmas and other festive designs. The event starts at 17:00 on Saturday 5 December, with a lantern procession at 18:00 and a special guest promised to turn the lights on at 18:15. This long-standing tradition demonstrates the deep community investment in maintaining local heritage and festive displays.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The impact of these events extends beyond mere decoration, creating a vibrant economic and social atmosphere. Shops benefit from late-night trading and increased foot traffic, while families enjoy structured family activities and seasonal entertainment. The lantern processions, such as the Totnes Carnival Lantern Parade on Tuesday 8 December, light up the town with handmade lanterns starting from Fore Street at 16:30 and reaching The Rotherfold Square at 18:00. These visual spectacles create memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Specific dates are set for various towns to ensure clear communication with the public. The lights go on in Teignmouth on Saturday 28 November during a festive day that includes stalls, entertainment, and a Christmas trail. In contrast, a day of entertainment precedes Father Christmas switching on the lights at 18:00 on Saturday 21 November. Circus displays and an evening of street food are among the attractions at this earlier event, showing a variety of entertainment styles across the region.

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Looking ahead, the festivities include specific commemorative events. On Saturday 19 December, the lights go off at 20:00 in honor of the crew of the Penlee lifeboat Solomon Browne lost in 1981. This act of remembrance adds a solemn layer to the commercial and celebratory aspects of the season. On Wednesday 23 December, a lantern procession is held on Tom Bawcock's Eve to honor the sailor who brought food to the village. These historical references ground the modern celebrations in local history, providing educational value alongside entertainment.

Additional events include a winter festival on Saturday 28 November with a craft fair in the library, Bodmin Brass Band performance, and a lantern parade before the light switch on at 19:00, followed by fireworks. The countdown for another event includes a torch-lit parade leading to the switching on of the Christmas lights, with stalls in the grounds of St Mary's church on Friday 27 November. The event runs from 16:00 to 20:00 and features a steam engine, band, choirs, and a torch-lit parade. These diverse activities ensure that residents have multiple opportunities to engage with the festive season throughout November and December.

The Christmas festival on Saturday 5 December includes Santas on bikes, a Santa run across the Tamar Bridge, carol singing, a lantern parade, and fireworks. Father Christmas will arrive by lifeboat at St Ives at 18:00 on Wednesday 9 December, followed by the official Christmas Light switch-on. This nautical theme highlights the coastal nature of many communities in the region. The lights go on at an event at Victoria Street, St Annes between 17:00 and 19:00, with additional stalls for Christmas shoppers. These concluding events ensure that the festive period remains active and engaging until the end of the year.