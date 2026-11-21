Complete guide to Christmas markets in South West England and Channel Islands. Find dates, times, and locations for festive events across the region.

Christmas markets are returning to town centres, cathedral grounds, and high streets across the south-west of England and the Channel Islands. These festive gatherings provide residents and visitors with opportunities to celebrate the holiday season through shopping, entertainment, and community engagement. Most venues offer free entry, though some specific attractions may require tickets. The events feature street entertainment, Santa's grottos, and unique competitions, creating a vibrant atmosphere for families and shoppers alike.

North Devon And Exeter Market Details

The North Devon Christmas Market features 153 stall holders selling a diverse range of food and presents. This event takes place on Saturday 5 December between 12:00 and 20:00 GMT. Actors wearing masks and costumes will perform at the market, adding theatrical flair to the shopping experience. A free shuttle bus runs from the steam railway to assist attendees in reaching the venue conveniently.

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Another significant event runs from Thursday 26 to Saturday 29 November from 10:00 to 17:00. More than 80 artists, designers, and crafters will sell gifts at four venues across the town. Festive food and drink are on offer, and there is also a wellbeing hub available for visitors. The event operates from 10:00 to 17:00 on Saturday 21 November, providing ample time for last-minute gift procurement.

Exeter Cathedral Christmas market runs until Sunday 13 December. It is modelled on a traditional German market and offers entry to the cathedral by donation. The "last minute" makers market on Sunday 20 December is designed for those who do not believe in starting Christmas early. This final push for holiday shopping ensures that procrastinators have a dedicated space to find unique items before the season concludes.

Regional Town Festivities And Local Events

Local traders will sell gifts, handmade crafts, and Christmas items between 10:00 and 17:00 on Sunday 29 November. There are two markets from 10:00 to 20:00 in Royal Avenue Gardens and until 16:00 in the Old Market. A lantern parade and a best-dressed Christmas dog competition add festive fun to the proceedings. These activities encourage community participation and highlight local culture.

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Stalls on the Strand sell gifts and festive food on Saturday 21 November. There will also be a lantern parade on that day. On Sunday 22 November, the Christmas lights will be switched on, marking the official beginning of the seasonal illumination. This event draws crowds and creates a magical atmosphere for families walking through the town.

Shoppers can find unique presents, artisan treats, and special seasonal buys at the event on Saturday 29 November. On the Town Square and craft, food, and gift stalls are located along Fore Street. Free skating is available on Saturday 5 December before the lights switch on. This combination of retail and recreation appeals to a wide demographic of visitors.

Specific Venue Timetables And Special Offers

A Christmas market and light switch on take place in the town on Saturday 28 November. There is also a festive tractor parade. The event runs from 14:00 to 18:00, offering a unique rural touch to the urban celebration. The racecourse has 70 stalls, Santa's grotto, and wreath making activities between 10:00 and 16:00 on Saturday 28 November.

Charity stalls selling food and crafts operate throughout the town between 17:00 and 20:00 on Wednesday 2 December. A water park is hosting festive markets on the weekends of 12 and 13 and 19 and 20 December from 11:30 to 17:30. These extended hours allow for flexible visiting times for those with work commitments during the week.

Billed as a "foodie paradise," the market will sell Glühwein, Bratwurst, and Italian chocolates. There is also a craft market. It runs from Thursday 26 November until Sunday 20 December. The Crux Craft Fair will sell Christmas gifts from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 November. This variety of culinary and artisan offerings caters to diverse tastes and preferences.

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December Shopping And Community Gatherings

There will be a makers market, pop-up bar, and cafe open daily until 23 December. The event started on 12 November and continues through the peak shopping period. Stalls, rides, and a Santa's grotto are available in the town on Saturday 28 November before the Christmas lights switch on. This comprehensive approach ensures that all family members find something enjoyable.

The Christmas markets run from Saturday 28 November to Sunday 20 December, selling mulled wine, handmade gifts, and unique decorations. The event is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, allowing for rest periods. More than 60 stall holders at the festive fair will sell candles, gifts, and food on Sunday 6 December from 10:00 to 15:30. The Butchers' Hall is also running Christmas markets from Friday 11 December to Wednesday 23 December.

There are stalls and entertainment on Saturday 21 November ahead of the 18:00 Christmas light switch on. There is a Christmas Market and Late Night Shopping on 8, 15, and 22 December. Street entertainment and food and drink stalls accompany these late sessions. Padstow celebrates Cornish food and drink at its festive market, highlighting regional culinary traditions.

A festive market is held at Mount Folly on Saturday 28 November from 10:00 to 13:00. St Petroc's Church in Priory Road hosts a Christmas market and games on Saturday 5 December. The Christmas tree festival is launched on the same day. Penrice Academy is the venue for the covered market between 11:00 and 16:00 on Saturday 21 November and Sunday 22 November.

There is an indoor Christmas market where local producers sell gifts and festive food and drink. Live performances, family workshops, and activities are available at The Parkhouse Centre and The Castle from 11:00 to 16:00 on Saturday 5 December. The town hall hosts an event on Saturday 21 November from 10:00 to 16:00 with more than 40 stalls. Proceeds go to the League of Friends of Launceston Hospital, supporting local healthcare.

Lostwithiel holds its traditional Dickensian evening on Thursday 10 December from 18:00. This event features late night shopping, choirs, and food. The combination of historical theme and modern commerce creates a distinctive holiday experience. These events collectively ensure that the south-west of England remains a hub of festive activity throughout December.