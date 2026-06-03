South West Water Fined £1.93 Million After Cryptosporidium Outbreak in Brixham

South West Water faces a £2 million penalty for supplying contaminated water in Brixham, Devon, leading to a cryptosporidium outbreak that hospitalized four people. The incident, traced to a damaged air valve at Hillhead reservoir, resulted in over 500 reported illnesses and widespread disruption during the tourist season. The Drinking Water Inspectorate prosecuted the utility for supplying water unfit for consumption, highlighting failures in infrastructure maintenance and emergency response.

South West Water has been fined almost £2 million for supplying water unfit for human consumption following a parasitic outbreak that left four people in hospital.

The company was prosecuted after the water supply in the Brixham area of Devon was contaminated by cryptosporidium, a parasite which causes sickness and diarrhoea. Exeter Magistrates' Court heard how hundreds of people reported becoming unwell, including children, with some requiring hospital treatment. During the outbreak, there were 143 confirmed cases, with 126 identified as the strain of cryptosporidiosis specific to the Brixham strain.

The tiny waterborne parasite emerged amid 'an air valve contamination issue' at Hillhead reservoir during the tourist season of that year, the court was told. South West Water, which was prosecuted by the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI), offered those affected an 'unreserved apology'. District Judge Stuart Smith fined the company £1.853 million, with a surcharge of £2,000 and costs of £75,000 - totalling £1.930 million.

Joe Millington, representing the DWI, said the UK Health Security Agency was first made aware of five cases of cryptosporidiosis by Torbay Hospital on May 10, 2024. Tests confirmed the parasite was present in water supplied to households and businesses in the area on May 15. Boil notices were initially issued to 16,221 properties, with a population of 38,930 people, but were reduced on May 18 when testing narrowed the location of the contamination.

On July 8, the notices were fully lifted - with residents of the final 674 properties affected told they were safe to drink tap water. Mr Millington said customers reported more than 500 cases of cryptosporidiosis, with symptoms including diarrhoea, abdominal pains and nausea. He described how those affected experienced physical discomfort, and compared it 'unfavourably to food poisoning'. In victim statements summarised to the court by Mr Millington, people spoke of the impact of the outbreak on their lives.

One person described flu-like symptoms for about ten days before experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea, leading to them being taken to hospital by ambulance.

'My illness made me feel as if I had been beaten up,' they said. 'It was a long process of getting over it. ' Another person described drinking a glass of water from their kitchen tap which 'tasted like it had come from a pond' before experiencing diarrhoea during a family holiday in Spain. The court heard they had not eaten for eight days, had to cancel a long-haul holiday and lost almost a stone in weight.

One mother told how her young son had been in hospital on multiple occasions due to his illness, leaving him distressed and anxious. Headteachers reported a drop in attendance levels at local schools, in the weeks leading up to GCSE tests, with a 'clear negative impact on exam outcomes', Mr Millington added. One school had five teachers off sick. Mr Millington said the incident 'undermined trust and confidence in the water supply'.

Dominic Kay KC, representing South West Water, offered an 'unreserved apology' on behalf of the company.

'The company, through its senior management, wishes to record publicly its genuine remorse for this incident,' he said. Mr Kay said the company had pleaded guilty on the basis there were two possible sources of the outbreak, both on the farm. Contamination is believed to have entered the water through an air valve - which had been damaged by a third party - situated in a field where cattle were moved to on April 19.

A South West Water policy, from 2020, stated that air valves should be inspected but this was not implemented, the court heard. The air valve had not been visually inspected since 2011. When inspected during investigations into the outbreak, the air valve was found to be missing its cover and surrounding chamber. Mr Kay told the court that it was unclear when these had been deliberately removed by a third party, with this damage not reported to South West Water.

He added that South West Water had acted 'entirely reasonably and properly' from when the UKHSA first notified the company of the outbreak. South West Water owner Pennon previously said the final bill for the outbreak reached nearly £40 million. What is cryptosporidium? Cryptosporidium, which can cause vomiting, stomach pains and a fever, can survive in swimming pools for up to a week.

The chlorine-resistant parasite is spread by contaminated faecal matter entering the mouth, such as while swimming. Traces of dried poo can wash off an infected person's anus. Infected people can shed up to 100 million cryptosporidium germs in a single bowel movement, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Swallowing just ten is enough to get ill





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South West Water Cryptosporidium Outbreak Brixham Water Contamination Drinking Water Inspectorate Fined Public Health Parasite Water Supply Devon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South West Water fined £1.8m over Devon parasite outbreakFour people were hospitalised and there were more than 140 cases of sickness and diarrhoea in Devon.

Read more »

Water company sentenced for supplying water unfit for humans after parasitic outbreakMore than 16,000 homes in the area were issued with boil notices.

Read more »

South West Water gets record £1.93m fine for drinking water contaminationMore than 16,000 homes in the Brixham area were issued with boil notices for up to 54 days.

Read more »

Week-long Kent water supply issues sorted, says South East WaterSouth East Water still asks customers to only use water for essential reasons after supply failures.

Read more »